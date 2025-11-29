5 Coffee Liqueurs You Should Leave On The Shelf

Coffee and alcohol have long been bedfellows. From 17th century Spain to the modern day, caffeinated booze has long been a fan favorite. The combination of alcohol and coffee shows up in a multitude of forms; everything from just pouring a spirit into your cup of joe to decadent and fancy cocktails like a Winter Woods Espresso Martini. Coffee liqueur is one of the more popular avenues to get your booze and caffeine fix in the modern day. A good coffee liqueur should be strong in both coffee flavor, and in Alcohol By Volume (ABV), but not so strong as to overwhelm your senses. As with all things, a good product will strike the right balance.

As we delve deeper into the winter season, the call for cozy coffee cocktails will naturally start to increase. This will be due to wanting a warmer cocktail during the colder months, or simply because the upcoming holidays will have you serving more drinks overall. With so many brands, products, and labels to choose from it's important to make sure you know which brand will bring the buzz, and which are simply a buzzkill. Thankfully, there are communities online that will help steer you in the right direction and avoid a holiday faux pas. The following are the worst of the worst coffee liqueurs, as decided by reviewers, that you should avoid serving to your guests -– or making for yourself.