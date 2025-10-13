The Hands-Down Best Canned Coffee Cocktail On Store Shelves Today

Canned alcohol isn't just limited to beer and seltzers anymore. Now, you can get almost any cocktail you can think of in a canned version. For those who are fans of espresso martinis and white Russians, you can easily enjoy these drinks from a can in the comfort of your home. A canned cocktail may not sound as appealing as the real thing, but there are plenty of brands out there that know how to do it right. Chowhound tried and ranked six different canned coffee cocktails from worst to best and the Tip Top espresso martini outshone them all. Smooth and rich, it was everything we could have wanted in a canned espresso martini.

The best part about this coffee cocktail is the fact that it has just the right amount of flavor. It wasn't overly sweet and offered perfectly balanced coffee and alcohol notes too. The Tip Top espresso martini uses Counter Culture coffee for its bold flavor and also boasts a hint of vanilla, which we definitely tasted right at the end. Not only is it totally delicious, but the Tip Top espresso martini has an impressive alcohol by volume of 22%, the highest out of all the canned coffee cocktails we tried. Simply pour this into a martini glass, or over ice if you prefer, and dress up the canned cocktail with a couple of coffee beans, and you've got the ideal at-home espresso martini.