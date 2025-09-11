Skip The Liqueur In Your Coffee Cocktail With This Easy Trick

Espresso martinis have been around since the 1980s. Previously a dated classic, this drink has now made a home across craft cocktail lists and even dive bar menus because it artfully combines two unwavering beverage industry favorites: Coffee and alcohol. Coffee liqueur, another of the espresso martini's primary components and a bar staple commonly associated with name brands such as Kahlúa, Mr. Black cold brew coffee liqueur, and Mozart chocolate coffee liqueur, comes with an inherent sweetness thanks to its high sugar content. For anyone who loves the coffee flavor without the sweetness, infuse coffee directly into your liquor instead. With little-to-no sugar and a similar flavor, it makes sense to opt for this ingredient in your next coffee cocktail. Just don't accidentally confuse coffee liqueur, coffee liquor, and espresso; this can throw off your drink's balance and caffeine content.

The infusion process is much easier than you may imagine with many viable techniques to try. Generally, all you need are your coffee beans and liquor of choice (often measured at a 1:10 ratio for consistency) and a few materials to simplify your steps, such as an airtight container and a straining tool. The infusion process is also quite efficient, only taking one to two days to achieve a finished product, and it works with both whole beans or ground coffee; it just depends on your desired potency and flavor. For those who are a bit wary, coffee makes a phenomenal infusion with vodka or gin.