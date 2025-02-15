11 Mistakes Everyone Makes With Coffee Cocktails

Whether it's Irish coffee on a cozy winter evening, or the perfect chilled espresso martini on a balmy summer night, coffee cocktails can hit the spot. If you love the coffee flavor, you may want to whip up a batch of coffee cocktails for yourself or your dinner party guests. If so, you've likely got a few questions about how to get it right. We say coffee, but do we mean espresso or coffee liqueur? Are those interchangeable? How much sugar do you really need to balance that acidic flavor? If tequila is all you have in the cupboard, can you still make an espresso martini?

You'll want to be doubly careful if you're spiking your coffee with flavored liquor. Coffee and whiskey? Delicious. Coffee and apple flavored whiskey? Maybe not so much. Coffee and vodka? Simple, elegant. Coffee and cotton candy-flavored vodka? An acquired taste at best.

We spoke to several experts in the world of coffee and cocktails — from award winning distillers to champion baristas — and rounded up their top tips to avoid the pitfalls that could be keeping your coffee cocktails from really shining. Fear not, delicious coffee cocktails are totally achievable at home. There are just a few common mistakes to keep in mind before you get out the shaker.