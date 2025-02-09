How To Properly Store Your Coffee Liqueurs

Coffee liqueurs, like Kahlua, are the base of many fantastic cocktails, like the popular Black Russian and White Russian. However, it can also be added directly to coffee, drunk by itself, or used for baking. In fact, Duff Goldman even uses Kahlua for baking. Still, if you want to keep your coffee liqueurs tasting their best, you'll need to learn to store them properly.

Typically, commercially produced liqueurs don't require refrigeration to stay fresh because their sugar and alcohol content keep them shelf stable. Kahlua and Baileys, for example, both state in FAQs that refrigeration isn't necessary. However, if you prefer your coffee liqueur chilled, there's nothing wrong with storing it in the fridge. Likewise, coffee liqueurs with added cream, like Baileys Espresso Creme, should be kept in the fridge for the best quality. Meanwhile, when stored at room temperature, bottles should be kept in a cool, dark place away from direct sunlight. This is because the ultraviolet radiation from sunlight can speed up deterioration caused by oxidative degradation, a process kickstarted by UV light and oxygen, which can change the color and flavor of liqueurs.

Optimally, you should store your coffee liqueurs in either your designated liquor cabinet or a cabinet that's dark and away from any heat sources, such as your oven and stove. When stored correctly, coffee liqueurs can last up to four years, but with all the creative (and delicious) ways you can use them, we doubt they'll need to last that long.