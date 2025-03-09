The Most Popular Coffee Cocktails, According To Google
While we associate one with the morning and the other for after-work hours — coffee and alcohol create some of the most flavorful and sophisticated cocktails. If you're looking for an energizing pre-game drink or a boozy brunch staple, coffee cocktails offer a perfect blend of caffeine and easy-to-sip spirits.
What are the most popular coffee cocktails? Classics seem to always remain in fashion, but creative libations constantly emerge. To understand what coffee cocktails are in right now, Chowhound turned to the Google Trends search engine tool to see which cocktails are being searched for the most over several months. While there is some activity for newer drink recipes, the classics, like the espresso martini, White Russian, Irish coffee, Black Russian, and Carajillo, are the most searched cocktails online (following this order of popularity). Unsurprisingly, Christmas and New Year's have the most search activity for these cocktails.
Before breaking down the top cocktails, know that the world of coffee cocktails is incredibly diverse. For starters, these caffeinated cocktails can be served hot, cold, blended, or on the rocks (just as you might take your coffee!). There is no limit to what coffee can be used; espresso, hot coffee, cold brew, coffee syrup, instant coffee, and coffee ice cubes are all fair game. The deep, roasted flavors and natural bitterness of coffee pair well with a wide range of spirits, from popular options like vodka and whiskey to underrated ones like Amaro and Campari.
Espresso martini
Iconic, classy, sleek, yet simple, the espresso martini is the most consistently searched-for cocktail on Google. We love to drink it, but bartenders apparently don't like to make it. With rich taste and elegant presentation, this cocktail has been making a steady comeback from when it was first created in the 1980s.
Credited to British bartender Dick Bradsell, this drink was said to be created at Fred's Club in London when someone asked for a drink that would "wake me up and f**k me up." The original recipe included vodka, espresso, coffee liqueur, and simple syrup, shaken with ice to create a frothy top. It balances bold espresso flavor with smooth vodka, making it an ideal after-dinner drink or late-night pick-me-up. This cocktail has seen a resurgence in popularity due to the growing interest in craft cocktails, specialty coffee, and nostalgia for the 80s and 90s.
There are plenty of variations on the classic Espresso Martini; it's possible to swap vodka for rum or bourbon, or add a flavored liqueur like vanilla or hazelnut for a sweeter twist. Using cold brew instead of espresso makes for a smoother sipping experience, reducing the bitterness and acidity of the coffee component. According to Google Search Trends, "red velvet espresso martini" is a related term searched for frequently in February, likely due to Valentine's Day. According to social media videos, this recipe involves using Bailey's Red Velvet Cupcake Liqueur alongside espresso and vodka – and yes, it is pink!
White Russian
The White Russian has not much to do with Russia, except for the use of vodka in the recipe. It's a creamy cocktail that blends vodka, coffee liqueur, such as Kahlua, and heavy cream; half-and-half can be used in a bind. Served over large chunks of ice in a rocks glass, it has a rich, dessert-like quality. And yes, vegans can make this drink with coconut milk. White Russians come served with the cream separated from the vodka and liqueur — it's a pretty sight — but be sure to give it a good stir before sipping.
As the second most popular coffee cocktail, this is not actually the original version of the drink. This cocktail is a variation of the Black Russian (see more below), but the combination of creamy sweetness, roasted coffee flavors, and clean, smooth vodka makes it more balanced than the original. It's also possible that the White Russian became more popular than its darker counterpart after "The Big Lebowski" in 1998, where it was the signature drink of the character, The Dude. As for trendiness, the espresso martini is the most searched-for cocktail in every state of the U.S...except for Wyoming and South Dakota. Here, White Russian was searched for more frequently on Google.
Irish coffee
Warm and comforting, Irish Coffee was said to be created in the 1940s at Foynes Airbase in Ireland by chef Joe Sheridan, who served it to tired travelers needing a pick-me-up after their flight was turned back due to poor weather. Irish coffee was popularized in America when, in 1952, the owner of Buena Vista Cafe and a travel writer tried to recreate the cocktail stateside; the Irish coffee served here remains world-famous today.
Unlike the rest of the cocktails in this article, it's served up warm in a glass mug, combining hot coffee, Irish whiskey, sugar, and topped with whipped cream. Traditionally, Irish coffee is sipped through the cream rather than stirred, allowing the flavors to blend naturally with each sip. A creamier version of this cocktail can be made by adding Bailey's Irish cream.
Black Russian
The Black Russian is the original and simple version of the White Russian, made with only two ingredients: vodka and coffee liqueur (typically Kahlua). Served cold over ice in a rocks glass, it has a rich, slightly sweet flavor with a sharp, clean finish from the vodka. Legend has it that the drink was created in the late 1940s in Brussels by a bartender, Gustave Tops, who made it for the American ambassador to Luxemburg, and was named for its dark color and the use of Russian vodka.
Unlike its creamier counterpart, the Black Russian is a more spirit-forward drink. Some variations include a splash of cola or ginger ale, or adding a splash of Triple Sec and an orange slice.
Carajillo
The Carajillo is another two-ingredient coffee cocktail that combines espresso with a splash of Licor 43, a Spanish liqueur with notes of vanilla and citrus. The origins of this cocktail are a bit murky; it's said that Spanish soldiers in Cuba drank a mixture of coffee and rum for caffeine and courage. It's also possible that the Carajillo originated in the autonomous community of Catalonia, Spain, where bars served up coffee spiked with rum or brandy.
Licor 43, a liqueur with 43 herbs, spices, and florals, was first added to coffee and served cold over ice in Mexico, creating the modern-day Carajillo as we know it. In Spain, a Carajillo is more often served as a hot coffee, with espresso and rum, brandy, or whiskey in a small ceramic or glass cup. In both Spain and Mexico, Carajillos are drunk in the afternoon, typically after a large lunch, or as an after-dinner digestif. A search term related to Carajillo on the Google Trend tool is "licor 43 substitute" — if you're wondering the same thing, using a vanilla liqueur, like Galliano, is going to be the best match.