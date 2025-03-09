The Most Popular Coffee Cocktails, According To Google

While we associate one with the morning and the other for after-work hours — coffee and alcohol create some of the most flavorful and sophisticated cocktails. If you're looking for an energizing pre-game drink or a boozy brunch staple, coffee cocktails offer a perfect blend of caffeine and easy-to-sip spirits.

What are the most popular coffee cocktails? Classics seem to always remain in fashion, but creative libations constantly emerge. To understand what coffee cocktails are in right now, Chowhound turned to the Google Trends search engine tool to see which cocktails are being searched for the most over several months. While there is some activity for newer drink recipes, the classics, like the espresso martini, White Russian, Irish coffee, Black Russian, and Carajillo, are the most searched cocktails online (following this order of popularity). Unsurprisingly, Christmas and New Year's have the most search activity for these cocktails.

Before breaking down the top cocktails, know that the world of coffee cocktails is incredibly diverse. For starters, these caffeinated cocktails can be served hot, cold, blended, or on the rocks (just as you might take your coffee!). There is no limit to what coffee can be used; espresso, hot coffee, cold brew, coffee syrup, instant coffee, and coffee ice cubes are all fair game. The deep, roasted flavors and natural bitterness of coffee pair well with a wide range of spirits, from popular options like vodka and whiskey to underrated ones like Amaro and Campari.