8 Old-School Pizza Chains That Sadly Had To Close Their Doors Forever

There's no disputing that pizza is one of the most beloved foods in the United States. You can find incredible pizza restaurants in every single state, serving up everything from authentic Neapolitan-style pies to New York slices, Sicilian squares, and Chicago deep dish pizzas. Then there are the ubiquitous pizza chains that make it easy to order up pies with just the click of a button. The pizza space is a pretty crowded place, so it's not surprising that several chains have come and gone over the years, including some old-school spots that were once all the rage.

Today, it's hard to imagine a world where you wouldn't have access to a myriad of pizza chains right at your fingertips. However, it wasn't always that way. Around the turn of the 20th century, Italians brought their recipes for pizza with them when they immigrated to the United States. Gennaro Lombardi was the first to apply for a license to sell pizza in New York City in 1905. From there, pizza shops started to proliferate along the East Coast and eventually spread across the country. By the 1950s, pizza had well and truly taken hold of America.

Some of the early old-school pizza chains looked nothing like the Domino's or Little Caesars you see today. Some pizza parlors entertained guests with organ music, others offered all-you-can-eat buffets, and some even had animatronics that put on shows for kids. Over time, many of these early chains struggled to keep pace with changing tastes, rising operating costs, and competition from bigger national brands. Sadly, many had to close their doors forever. If you're in the mood for a blast from the past, these are eight old-school pizza chains that we'll likely never see again.