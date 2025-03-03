12 Chain Buffets You'll Never See Again

Why order one dish when you can dine on a dozen? That's the idea that buffets bring to the table. These restaurants embody the very ideals of the United States itself, representing the freedom to chow down with a "more is more" mentality. While buffets have a more innocuous history, originating in Sweden to promote taste testing, American buffets encourage eating as much as you want of whatever you want until your waistline is tight and your stomach is satisfied.

Another major cornerstone of America's culinary culture is the chain restaurant, which transcends state boundaries and allows citizens across the country to enjoy the same quality meal regardless of distance. The first chain restaurants were strictly fast food, but the concept expanded into fast-casual dining in the 90s, promoting healthier eating. Blend the two, and you'll get the affordable and indulgent experience known as the chain buffet, which exists both in fast food and casual dining establishments.

Despite the hype, these buffets have struggled with rising costs, operational issues, and sanitation over the years. Many met their final fate through the decades for one reason or another. For many other cherished all-you-can-eat chains, the pandemic hit was the final nail in their coffin. Though some buffet chains are making a comeback, most only live on in our memories.