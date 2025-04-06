What's The Difference Between Deep Dish Vs Stuffed Pizza?

To many, pizza seems like a simple and universal dish, but truthfully there are actually many different types of pizza out there. That doesn't just apply to preferential ingredient choices, like using white sauces or controversial toppings either. There are actually several different styles of making pizza, many of which are regional. These different approaches to making pizza can result in amazing texture and flavor changes and combinations.

When it comes to thicker crust pizzas in particular, most people categorize them all as deep dish pizzas. Known for its high sided crusts and loads of sauce, deep dish pizzas are delicious, but they are actually not the thickest pizza out there. Stuffed pizza takes things a step further, adding another layer of dough on top, encasing the layers of cheese and sauce.

Although these two pizza styles have distinct differences, they were both invented in the same place: Chicago. What's even more ironic is that Chicago has even more pizza styles under its belt, including a lesser known thinner crust pizza. Still, when it comes to thicker pizzas, we have Chicago to thank for both stuffed pizza and deep-dish pizza. So, what really separates the two from each other?