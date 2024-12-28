The Rise And Fall Of Sbarro, The Food Court Superstar

Many of us have nostalgic memories of cheap, greasy pizza slices served up at the local mall food court. Although nowadays, most of us look at mall pizza and see nothing but pizza red flag. There was a time for many of us when going to the food court for a slice was enjoyable. However, much like these memories, not all food court pizzas are built to last.

Sbarro is perhaps the quintessential example of food court pizza that rose and eventually fell from grace. The New York-style pizza chain grew to popularity in food courts in particular, with few locations existing outside of malls. However, as malls became less trendy and competition like online shopping became more and more prevalent, Sbarro saw massive losses and experienced severe decline through the years.

There were attempts to establish Sbarro in other markets, including opening international locations and creating a line of store-bought frozen pizzas, the latter of which proved unsuccessful. Still, it was too little too late, and Sbarro became yet another popular pizza chain to file for bankruptcy in 2011.