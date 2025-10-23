This Vintage Pizza Chain Was In Business 50 Years, But You've Probably Never Heard Of It

There was once a time when getting a pizza delivered to your home was a novelty, not a given. For a pioneering pizza chain in Seattle called Pizza Haven, "dial a pizza" was its claim to fame. So why did Pizza Haven disappear, now known only to nostalgic Seattleites instead of being uttered in the same breath as Domino's or Pizza Hut?

Pizza Haven got its start in 1958, when founders Kent Heaps, Elmer Howard, Ronald Bean, and Jack Schneider opened their first location near the Greek houses at the University of Washington. While stationing pizza near college kids was already smart, Pizza Haven also offered delivery of their pies — the first pizza place to offer such a service. Needless to say, this service put Pizza Haven on the map and made it a huge hit with students. From there, Pizza Haven quickly expanded, becoming a chain with 42 locations in the Pacific Northwest and 700 employees during its heyday. Pizza Haven even had locations open up in the Middle East and Russia. The chain seemed to be in every mall food court, and its menu expanded to include items such as garlic bread, lasagna, and soup. While it wasn't the best pizza restaurant in America, it was a quintessential Seattle spot.