The Uncanny Rise And Fall Of ShowBiz Pizza Place
Themed dining is a curious niche in American food culture. There are many such chains across the United States, all with their own unique approach to the dining experience. Perhaps one of the most iconic themed chains is Chuck E. Cheese, part pizza joint and part arcade, that once featured the now-defunct Chuck E. Cheese animatronic band that would serenade kids during pizza parties.
The unusual setup at Chuck E. Cheese cemented the chain into the childhoods of many, but what people born after 1990 may not realize is that there was another pizza place that was basically a Chuck E. Cheese copycat. Meet ShowBiz Pizza Place, a chain from the '80s that was nearly identical in concept, including pizza, mascots, and games for kids. Despite similarities, ShowBiz had its own success for a period of time; however, it became less popular as tastes changed, and it was forced to make an unusual decision: merge with Chuck E. Cheese to survive or face bankruptcy and closure.
Showbiz went through with the merger, and all locations were rebranded. The merger helped extend the life of ShowBiz Pizza Place under a different name, but only for a short time. Both chains ultimately suffered, as Chuck E. Cheese later went on to become one of the popular pizza chains that filed for bankruptcy. Even though there are no more ShowBiz Pizza Place locations to be found, there are still people who have fond memories of the Chuck E. Cheese spinoff.
The history of ShowBiz Pizza Place
ShowBiz Pizza Place was born out of rather unusual circumstances. The chain was co-founded by Bob Brock in 1980 out of frustrations he had with a contract to open 200 Chuck E. Cheese locations. He decided it would be better to start a similar business of his own, which proved successful at the start.
The basic concept of ShowBiz Pizza Place was still the same as Chuck E. Cheese's, down to the use of character mascots and an animatronic band created by co-founder and mechanical engineer Aaron Fechter. Granted, the characters were different; the lead mascot was a hillbilly bear named Billy Bob, and the animatronic band went by the name "Rock-afire Explosion." While comparisons between the two chains were quite obvious, ShowBiz Pizza Place did receive some praise regarding the animatronics, which many felt ran smoother than those of its competing brand. Even today, the kitschy Rock-afire Explosion has a cult following.
Kids at the time seemed to enjoy ShowBiz Pizza Place a lot, too, with many now expressing their nostalgia for the chain online. At one point, Showbiz had more than 200 locations in operation. However, as character mascot pizza chains began to fall out of style, business began to suffer.
Eventually, ShowBiz Pizza Place and Chuck E. Cheese joined forces, resulting in many of the ShowBiz Pizza Places rebranding into Chuck E. Cheese locations. The rebrand stripped ShowBiz locations of not just its name but also its unique mascots; in the end, it was more of a Chuck E. Cheese takeover than a joining of forces, as it essentially wiped ShowBiz off the map. Today, there are no more locations in the United States brandishing the ShowBiz Pizza Place logo or characters. The chain was ultimately consumed by the very chain it was a spinoff of in the first place.