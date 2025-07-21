7 Old School Restaurant Animatronics That Are A Total Blast From The Past

For many people who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s, having a birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese, ShowBiz Pizza Place, or any other kid-centric restaurant that featured animatronic entertainment was the height of living. It was hard to beat the ultimate combination of pizza, video games, and what appeared to be living, breathing, cartoonish creatures that not only played music, but also partook in witty banter with one another.

It all began in the 1970s with Atari's co-founder (yes, the video game company), who was also behind Chuck E. Cheese. Soon, seemingly everyone got into the game. Such beloved characters as Rocky and Bullwinkle and Bugs Bunny (plus the rest of the Looney Tunes) had their own themed restaurants. Even McDonald's got into animatronics with its moon-headed, sunglasses-wearing crooner named Mac Tonight. But changing tastes and other issues eventually spelled the demise of this strange and wondrous restaurant phenomena. Today, there are only five Chuck E. Cheeses that feature animatronic bands and only one Bullwinkle's Restaurant with its signature act. Although there are still some Rainforest Cafes that have animatronic wild animals, alas, they don't sing.