Rice is a pantry staple for many of us and is a solid solution to a meal that's inexpensive, nutritious, and easy to make. White rice is a classic side dish, Spanish rice elevates taco night every time, and we've all heard about the health benefits of eating wild rice, brown rice, and jasmine rice. It's so economical, that even the best fried rice you've ever eaten uses leftovers as ingredients. It's such a common part of household meals that almost everyone has an Aroma rice cooker or its equivalent permanently living on their kitchen countertop. However, no matter how you cook it, you should add some fat to your rice for extra flavor and a fluffy texture.

There are a few different ways to blend fat into the rice you're cooking for dinner tonight. Toast your rice in some olive oil before boiling it to add a nutty flavor and to help improve the texture, reduce starch, and prevent it from sticking together. Add some fat (any kind will do!) to your uncooked rice before cooking to make your rice even more flavorful. Use 1-2 tablespoons of fat for each cup of uncooked rice, enough to give the rice a nice, light coating. You can use any kind of fat source, including butter and oils like avocado, coconut, and olive. Bacon fat could also be a flavorful source of fat, especially considering the popularity of dishes like bacon fried rice and bacon-infused Rice Krispie treats.