8 Store-Bought Frozen Beef Burritos Ranked Worst To Best

Frozen burritos occupy such an interesting niche in the public consciousness. I can't name anyone I know who hasn't had at least one of these quick microwavable treats. At the same time I can't place anyone who would claim them as their favorite food. I believe that a frozen burrito is either seen as a meal you make when your bank account requires it or as a neat little after-party pick-me-up when you're a little too tipsy to focus on much else. Whether for funds, or focus, I've not met anyone who picks up a frozen burrito simply because they enjoy the flavor. Besides myself.

I may be an outlier because I can't remember a time I didn't have a few frozen burritos in stock. They're quick, they're inexpensive, and they're filling. Now, I can't claim to eat a frozen burrito every day. However, I would estimate that I eat at least one a week, which I have been led to believe, by the alarmed looks my friends give me, is a lot. I specifically try to get a meaty, beefy burrito, as it packs a bit more protein into the same convenient packaging as the bean burritos, which we already ranked. As such, I feel wholly qualified to taste test these frozen beef burritos and pass my hard-earned wisdom onto you. I'm happy to dig into these microwavable wonders and let you know which one is the best blend of convenience, flavor, and texture.