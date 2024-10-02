The Best Burritos Don't Skimp On The Seasoning

Restaurant-quality burritos are deceivingly simple. But, for some reason, when we try to imitate them at home, they can fall flat on the flavor. That's because seasoning is the secret backbone of any great burrito — without it, even the freshest ingredients or perfect cooking execution can result in a less-than-ideal burrito.

Restaurants like Chipotle understand this concept well, which is why the best burritos have seasoning on each ingredient. It can be tempting to throw plain rice, beans, meat, and cheese into a tortilla and douse it in salsa as a way to add flavor, but this is a mistake. Salsa should act as a complement to the flavors and textures of the main ingredients but shouldn't be the primary source of taste. Salsa shouldn't mask the flavors of the core components. Rather, it should add a new layer of flavor to every bite.

A burrito doesn't have to be complicated to be good — even if you season just a few basic ingredients, you will still have a flavorful meal. In fact, one of the most simple burritos is called Mexican style, and it only features one flavorful meat filling, such as carnitas or birria. Remember bean and cheese burritos from childhood? These were so delicious because of the super-flavorful beans that were complemented by creamy cheese and a scoop of fresh pico de gallo.

