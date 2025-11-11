If You're Going To Overstuff Your Burrito, At Least Avoid Overusing This One Ingredient

You're standing at the counter of your favorite burrito shop, asking the employee behind the counter to seriously load you up. Whether you're asking for multiple kinds of cheese, double meat, extra fajita veggies, or all of the above, it's fascinating to see how they're able to make all of your requests fit neatly into your burrito. When we're making overstuffed burritos at home, however, the magic is never quite the same. The tortilla rips, it's impossible to fold in the ends without some of the filling spilling out onto your plate, and you're often stuck re-wrapping or double-wrapping your burrito. If you're going to go to the trouble of making an overstuffed burrito, you have to focus on loading up on the most delicious ingredients — like marinated meat, salsa, cheese, and roasted veggies (and lettuce, if you're from Chicago) — and paring down on rice, which typically serves as a filler.

This doesn't mean that you should keep rice out of your burrito altogether. If it's well-seasoned, it can add value to every bite. Cutting the amount of rice in your burrito in half, however, can make it easier for you to include more flavor-packed goodness. The best Mexican restaurants often serve rice as a side instead of including it as a component of the main dish. This approach allows you to still enjoy all the filling benefits of rice without having to navigate a burrito that's about to explode.