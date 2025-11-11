If You're Going To Overstuff Your Burrito, At Least Avoid Overusing This One Ingredient
You're standing at the counter of your favorite burrito shop, asking the employee behind the counter to seriously load you up. Whether you're asking for multiple kinds of cheese, double meat, extra fajita veggies, or all of the above, it's fascinating to see how they're able to make all of your requests fit neatly into your burrito. When we're making overstuffed burritos at home, however, the magic is never quite the same. The tortilla rips, it's impossible to fold in the ends without some of the filling spilling out onto your plate, and you're often stuck re-wrapping or double-wrapping your burrito. If you're going to go to the trouble of making an overstuffed burrito, you have to focus on loading up on the most delicious ingredients — like marinated meat, salsa, cheese, and roasted veggies (and lettuce, if you're from Chicago) — and paring down on rice, which typically serves as a filler.
This doesn't mean that you should keep rice out of your burrito altogether. If it's well-seasoned, it can add value to every bite. Cutting the amount of rice in your burrito in half, however, can make it easier for you to include more flavor-packed goodness. The best Mexican restaurants often serve rice as a side instead of including it as a component of the main dish. This approach allows you to still enjoy all the filling benefits of rice without having to navigate a burrito that's about to explode.
Maximize flavor in every bite of your burrito with these tips
To make the best at-home burrito imaginable, you'll want to start with the basics, and that means seasoning each burrito component in a way that complements the rest of the meal. It is important to ensure that protein, beans, rice, and veggies all are flavorful on their own, without simply being paired up with a well-seasoned ingredient or covered in sauce. While this can take a little more time than simply tossing unseasoned rice, beans, and protein into a burrito and calling it a day, you'll find that it's well worth your while when you take your first bite and experience the way the flavors come together.
You'll also want to make sure that all of the ingredients in your burrito are chopped and easy to bite so that you're able to get a little bit of everything. It's a pain when you bite into a burrito or taco, only to find that you've pulled out a long strip of steak, chicken, or onion. Fully chopping each ingredient before placing it into your burrito ensures that you'll have a simpler, more satisfying experience.
Finally, be sure to take the time to evenly spread salsa, sour cream, and sauces onto your burrito. Placing each of these components in a line alongside your other fillings can help to ensure that you'll get a little bit in each bite. Doing so can also make it less likely that your burrito falls apart, as you won't have a wet area in the middle of your wrap.