The Quickest Way To Clean Your Microwave Is Easier Than You Think
Microwaves are one of the most convenient appliances in a kitchen. Whether you're reheating your morning coffee (which can actually change its flavor), cooking leftovers, or defrosting meat for dinner, your microwave likely sees a lot of daily use. However, frequent use typically comes with frequent messes, and if they're not cleaned up immediately, your microwave can end up looking pretty nasty. Thankfully, cleaning even the filthiest microwaves doesn't have to be back-breaking work if you use the power of steam.
You might have seen the Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner at the store before. Basically, this product is designed to be filled with water and microwaved to create steam that will loosen all the gunk. While cute, you can achieve the same results with a simple bowl or cup. The key is to fill a container with water and microwave it until it boils, usually in 3-5 minutes. When the timer's done, all you have to do is wipe down the inside and repeat if any grime lingers.
For particularly caked-on messes, you can enlist the help of baking soda to clean your microwave by mixing some with water and using it to pretreat the dirtiest areas. You can also combine the water with a few slices of lemon for deodorizing or some vinegar for extra cleaning power.
Tips for maintaining a squeaky clean microwave
Once your microwave is looking brand new, you're going to want to keep it that way. Even though cleaning is super easy, it's always better to reduce the mess when possible instead of going gung ho with tomato sauce, which is notorious for splattering. Don't worry, though, because it's really easy to keep a microwave clean with the right habits.
Along with cleaning up any messes as soon as they happen, it's also a good idea to take steps to prevent them whenever possible. For example, covering food with something like Tovolo's Microwave Splatter Cover can help prevent it from coating the inside of your microwave while it's heating. You can even use a paper towel to avoid splatters in a pinch. Similarly, you can reduce odors by keeping the door cracked after microwaving something particularly pungent. This is also a good idea if you've microwaved something that's produced a lot of steam, as the airflow can help dry it out.
At the same time, consider tidying up your microwave part of your weekly cleaning cycle. A quick wipe-down at least once a week can go a long way toward keeping your microwave looking its best.