The Quickest Way To Clean Your Microwave Is Easier Than You Think

Microwaves are one of the most convenient appliances in a kitchen. Whether you're reheating your morning coffee (which can actually change its flavor), cooking leftovers, or defrosting meat for dinner, your microwave likely sees a lot of daily use. However, frequent use typically comes with frequent messes, and if they're not cleaned up immediately, your microwave can end up looking pretty nasty. Thankfully, cleaning even the filthiest microwaves doesn't have to be back-breaking work if you use the power of steam.

You might have seen the Angry Mama Microwave Cleaner at the store before. Basically, this product is designed to be filled with water and microwaved to create steam that will loosen all the gunk. While cute, you can achieve the same results with a simple bowl or cup. The key is to fill a container with water and microwave it until it boils, usually in 3-5 minutes. When the timer's done, all you have to do is wipe down the inside and repeat if any grime lingers.

For particularly caked-on messes, you can enlist the help of baking soda to clean your microwave by mixing some with water and using it to pretreat the dirtiest areas. You can also combine the water with a few slices of lemon for deodorizing or some vinegar for extra cleaning power.