8 Tyson Products To Keep Out Of Your Grocery Cart, According To Reviews

The Tyson brand has a hand in many different kinds of meat, including pork and beef. However, its most famous product is chicken. Tyson's frozen chicken has likely ended up in your cart at one point or another; the brand is absolutely everywhere. With such long-lasting brands (Tyson Foods is 90 this year), there is inevitably going to be change — to the logo, to the product, and to the services provided. Such as removing antibiotic-free labeling, or changing their production to remove certain dyes and colors. Whatever changes a company, its consumers will take note.

Over the past five years of change for Tyson, the company has been involved in numerous recalls due to problems such as foreign matter contamination and deadly listeria outbreaks, specifically regarding its chicken products. For a company that is responsible for about one fifth of the production of chicken, beef, and pork in the United States, Tyson Foods cannot seem to avoid controversy. From mishandling COVID-19 regulations to recent allegations of Child Labor Law violations, the multinational corporation has been in an unenvious spotlight. While the quality of a company's products is not always tied directly to how honestly and ethically the company is run — it appears that this time the writing is on the wall. Even diehard Tyson fans have noticed a change in the products they once so loved. According to their reviews, several products are just no longer worth picking up on your grocery run.