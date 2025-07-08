10 Store-Bought Frozen Bean Burritos, Ranked Worst To Best

There's really nothing more useful to have in your freezer than a bean burrito. High in protein and easy to reheat, the inexpensive frozen entrees make miracles out of tight wallets and busy schedules, affording even vegetarians an easy dinner or snack on the go. For some of us, bean burritos are a fond college memory — the tightly wrapped filling of warm bean and melty cheese a late night lifeline after long nights at the library (or after too many libations).

However, not all bean burritos are created equal. Though many replicate the soft and savory quality of Taco Bell's beloved burritos, just as many are uniquely delicious, made with ingredients that could rival the best restaurants. Does the added effort make a burrito any more worthwhile to keep around, or does the nostalgia of a simple bean and cheese still beat the complexities of more expensive options? To find out, I rounded up every frozen bean burrito I could find and tried them side by side, ranking them by taste, texture, quality, and value. Most of all, I noted which ones burst in the microwave and which ones warmed perfectly through — because nothing is worse than a mess of bean and cheese, no matter the flavor.