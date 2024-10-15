16 Best Italian Restaurants In Boston

There's something undeniably magical about Italian cuisine. Whether you're enjoying a heaping plate of your family's secret-recipe Bolognese at home or a top chef's signature, scratch-made, artisanal pasta dish at a fancy-yet-familiar restaurant, a truly delicious Italian meal is something to be experienced. Head to Boston, and you'll find so many Italian restaurants it can be tough to know which to choose. Fortunately, we can recommend some of the best.

Whether you're looking for a casual atmosphere, or an extra-special, fine dining establishment for a special occasion, we've got you covered. Looking for some traditional dishes? Something with a local flourish? A place that puts as much emphasis on cocktails as homemade pasta? We've got that, too. If you're surprised at Boston's rich Italian roots, don't be: Italian restaurants have been a staple of Boston's foodie landscape since the 1890s, when an influx of immigrants established an entire community in the North End. Over the course of several decades, that community grew large enough to support hundreds of restaurants, and today, Boston is still the home to some of the most incredible Italian restaurants in the country.

How did we narrow down our recommendations? We started with a little first-hand experience of Boston's food scene, then turned to social media and review sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp to get opinions of locals and tourists alike. Here are the places we recommend for the next time you're looking for some incredible Italian food in America's Walking City.