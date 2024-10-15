16 Best Italian Restaurants In Boston
There's something undeniably magical about Italian cuisine. Whether you're enjoying a heaping plate of your family's secret-recipe Bolognese at home or a top chef's signature, scratch-made, artisanal pasta dish at a fancy-yet-familiar restaurant, a truly delicious Italian meal is something to be experienced. Head to Boston, and you'll find so many Italian restaurants it can be tough to know which to choose. Fortunately, we can recommend some of the best.
Whether you're looking for a casual atmosphere, or an extra-special, fine dining establishment for a special occasion, we've got you covered. Looking for some traditional dishes? Something with a local flourish? A place that puts as much emphasis on cocktails as homemade pasta? We've got that, too. If you're surprised at Boston's rich Italian roots, don't be: Italian restaurants have been a staple of Boston's foodie landscape since the 1890s, when an influx of immigrants established an entire community in the North End. Over the course of several decades, that community grew large enough to support hundreds of restaurants, and today, Boston is still the home to some of the most incredible Italian restaurants in the country.
How did we narrow down our recommendations? We started with a little first-hand experience of Boston's food scene, then turned to social media and review sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp to get opinions of locals and tourists alike. Here are the places we recommend for the next time you're looking for some incredible Italian food in America's Walking City.
Carmelina's
Carmelina's has been a staple in Boston's North End since 2012, and there's a good reason for that: Chef Damien DiPaola has been serving up incredible dishes inspired by his own family's traditional Sicilian recipes, welcoming customers into a dining experience designed to make everyone feel like family. Add in a modern twist and a focus on Boston's fresh seafood, and you have a formula that works. If you're looking for a great place with plenty of variety and tried-and-true dishes that have been consistent crowd-pleasers, this is your spot.
As of this writing, Tripadvisor ranks Carmelina's number 13 out of Boston's 2,387 restaurants, with customers lauding everything from the restaurant's atmosphere to fresh seafood dishes like the lobster ravioli, clams, Frutti di Mare, and — of course — an incredible wine selection. Be aware, however, that reservations are recommended, and are made for a 1.5-hour time frame.
(617) 742-0020
307 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113
Papa Gino's
Sometimes, you just want something that's quick, easy, and delicious. If that's true and you're in the mood for some pizza, Papa Gino's is the way to go. The New England staple has been around for decades, and with recipes that trace a provenance back to founder Mike Valerio and his Italian roots, there's a reason it's been around for so long. The chain advertises itself as perfect for everything from celebrating Little League victories (or bonding over losses) to being the centerpiece of movie nights for several generations, so how can you go wrong? It certainly isn't making any of the most common pizza mistakes, that's for sure.
Want a little something extra to go with your pizza? Go for the cheese sticks and marinara sauce, and you won't go wrong.
(617) 282-2404
748 Gallivan Blvd, Dorchester, MA 02122
Ristorante Limoncello
Ristorante Limoncello's origin story is pretty wild: Owner Maurizio Badolato started out living in Italy and waiting tables, and after winning a cool million dollars on a scratch-off lottery ticket, he opened his own restaurant and built it around the traditional concepts of great food and a loving family. Reviews on Tripadvisor say it's a success, with the friendly staff making such an impression on guests that they're mentioned a lot.
Sitting right along the Freedom Trail, Ristorante Limoncello is perhaps best summed up by one reviewer who wrote, "Quintessential classic Italian restaurant... Everything you dream of in Italian food." Opting for dining on the outdoor patio is a must, and so are the meatballs (pictured). They're just one part of the menu created by Francesca "Concetta" Badolato, who passed away in 2015 yet lives on through her recipes. Add in the extensive wine selection and it's a total win.
(617) 523-4480
190 North St, Boston, MA 02113
Via Cannuccia
No matter what time of the day it is, Via Cannuccia has you covered. This upscale Italian favorite allows you to start the day with something like a Frittata Marchigiana with smoked pancetta, order a delicious Uova al Pomodoro for brunch, and enjoy specials like the Spaghetti alle Cozze Pecorino — with mussels and a white wine sauce — for dinner. If you're in the mood for pizza, that's on the menu, too — but be sure to save room for dessert.
The tiramisu is the sort of dessert you'll be talking about long after it's gone, and customers over on Tripadvisor agree. One wrote, "I've been to Italy... This is better!" and added, "[the] dessert was so amazing my husband and I were batting each others' spoons away." It's no surprise that we'd recommend planning ahead and making reservations.
(617) 506-1877
1739 Dorchester Ave, Boston, MA 02124
Bricco
Bricco is another North End favorite, and if you're wondering whether or not to try the award-winning espresso martini, the answer is a definite yes. You should also make it a point to visit late on a Friday or Saturday night, because starting at 11:30 p.m., you'll find a late-night menu that includes steamed mussels, a Frittura Mista (with calamari, scallops, and shrimp), as well as a charcuterie plate, the restaurant's signature ricotta-stuffed zucchini flowers, and some seriously incredible pizzas.
How incredible? How about an oyster and mushroom pizza? There's also traditional Margherita and prosciutto pizzas, making this the perfect way to kick off the weekend. Add in one of the delicious cocktails, finish things off with that aforementioned espresso martini, and you won't regret it.
(617) 248-6800
241 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113
Fox & The Knife
This South Boston enoteca and restaurant is proof that dreams do come true, and for James Beard Foundation award-winning Chef Karen Akunowicz, it was a dream more than 10 years in the making. The seeds for the restaurant were planted during a year immersed in Italy's cultural and culinary landscape, and that's turned into a fun, lively, bustling Boston restaurant that's quickly become a major favorite.
Customers heading over to Yelp have nothing but good things to say: Chef Akunowicz is lauded for serving up delicious, fresh food with a creative touch, and for fostering the sort of friendly, social experience that you expect from a truly great wine bar. The wine list is extensive, but you won't go wrong with the cocktails, either.
(617) 766-8630
28 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127
Coppa
Scratch-made Italian classics? Sure, Coppa has all those, but where the menu really starts to shine is with the pizzas — which includes a white pizza with squash, and another with spicy aged salami — and with a variety of amazing cold plates and charcuterie options. We're talking about marinated local mushrooms, plates of cheeses and Italian meats, mortadella spreads, imported anchovies and local fruits, and of course, oysters. If you're looking for a fun date night place in the South End, look no further.
Coppa is — as of this writing — sitting with a 4.5 out of 5 stars on Tripadvisor, with customers giving a shout-out to everything from the pastas and the desserts to the Italian tapas plates. During the warmer weather, dining on the patio is a must, but don't get your heart set on something from the menu before you go — it changes often and based on the season.
(617) 391-0902
253 Shawmut Ave, South End, MA 02118
Monica's Mercato & Salumeria
This one's a little different, because it's not your traditional, Italian sit-down restaurant. Instead, we're spotlighting a deli that guarantees anyone who stops here will be walking away with one of the best Italian subs in Boston. Not only that, this deli is on Chowhound's list of the hands-down best Italian subs in the U.S. Bonus? You can also do some serious shopping here, too. Monica's Mercato and Salumeria also boasts an incredible selection of delicacies imported right from Italy, so if you're stopping in for lunch then planning on making a homemade sauce for some unbeatable bucatini pasta for dinner, you can definitely pick up some essentials from the Old World while you're grabbing lunch.
How good is this place? As of this writing, Tripadvisor currently has it ranked at No. 5 of 2,387 restaurants in Boston. Reviews are best summed up by one who wrote, "Best sub I have ever eaten!... There is no skimping on ingredients, I swear it weighed a pound."
(617) 742-4101
130 Salem St, Boston, MA 02113
Giulia
In 2023, Boston Magazine named Giulia the winner in the 2023 Best of Boston awards for best Italian. That says a lot — there's a lot of stiff competition. With a menu that includes oysters, duck, house-cured pancetta, locally-sourced seafood and beef, wild boar, house-made lamb sausage, and dry-aged duck — among many other options — it's immediately clear that customers can expect a high-class dining experience.
Customers over on Tripadvisor agree that this is the sort of place you'll want for a special occasion, a romantic dinner, or an extra-special night out. It's best to plan ahead, though: It's understandably a busy place and it's recommended that you plan on making reservations at least two weeks in advance. It's also worth noting that if you'd like to reserve a patio table, you'll have to call.
(617) 441-2800
1682 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138
The Red Fox
Ever wish you could step back in time and visit the kind of cocktail bar you might see in "The Great Gatsby," or that might play host to a group of 1920s-era flappers, out on the town for the night? That's the incredible vibe of The Red Fox, an Italian restaurant in the North End that looks like it was dropped right out of a period drama. The menu might be small, but the food is delicious, the plates are meant for sharing, and the cocktail menu is everything you might expect from the vibe of the place... and more.
Yelp reviews confirm that The Red Fox has more than just a cool feel. The food is outstanding, the cocktails rave-worthy, and although the lack of signage makes it a little hard to find, that's part of the appeal. You'll feel like you're walking into an exclusive place — and you absolutely are.
(617) 693-6003
326 Commercial St, Boston, MA 02113
Rino's Place
Rino's Place was featured on "Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives," when Guy Fieri was given a behind-the-scenes look at everything that went into the scratch-made lobster ravioli. Yes: It's just as incredible as it sounds. If the reviews on Tripadvisor are any indication, the show's interviews with locals who couldn't get enough of that dish are just the start of the accolades, and the lobster ravioli gets mentioned a lot. It's no wonder: Fresh pasta and fresh lobster come together in a match made in heaven, and the sauce? It's a dish that needs to be experienced to be believed.
Customers do have one word of warning, though: This place only takes cash, so you'll need to be prepared for that. Others also warn that you might have a bit of a wait, but even if that's the case, sit tight. It'll be worth it. Then, click here for more "Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives" restaurants that are worth a visit.
facebook.com/p/Rinos-Place-100064708146820/
(617) 567-7412
258 Saratoga St, Boston, MA 02128
Tresca
Tresca has an interesting pedigree that makes it uniquely Boston: The co-owners are Executive Chef Richard Ansara and Ray Bourque, a name sports fans will recognize as belonging to the former Boston Bruins record-setting captain. Unlikely? Perhaps, but together, they're serving up some stellar Italian cuisine, from unique dishes like the Nachos Bolognese to more traditional favorites like Linguine alla Bongole, Swordfish Puttanesca, and Spaghetti Carbonara. Should you try the Black Truffle Ricotta Gnocchi? For sure.
Customers on Tripadvisor love Tresca for the food, sure, but many also point out the stellar service and the care that's taken with allergies. One reviewer in particular noted that the chef came out to speak with them about allergy concerns adding, "It's fantastic to know that there is an allergy safe place to eat in Boston that also makes great food!" Reservations are a good idea, and if you're interested in taking a bit of Tresca's sauce home, you absolutely can: Buy jarred sauces at the restaurant and at the Market Basket grocery stores.
(617) 742-8240
233 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02113
Giacomo's Ristorante
Giacomo's RIstorante doesn't just stand out on the city level, but on the national one as well: Chowhound's sister site, Tasting Table, named this Boston landmark to a list of the best Italian restaurants in the U.S. It's easy to see why, with nothing more than a quick glance at the menu. Given that the restaurant's logo is a seashell, it's no surprise that this is a seafood lover's delight: Customers can start with mussels, continue with the house special of lobster, scallops, calamari, and other seafood, or opt for any one of a number of seafood linguine dishes. There are non-seafood options, too, but if you're going to treat yourself to Giacomo's, order something like the salmon and lobster fettuccine.
Nestled in Boston's North End, this classy, upscale restaurant is on the pricey side, but sometimes, you've just got to treat yourself. Customers on Tripadvisor warn not to be wary of a long line, as service is fast and the food is worth the wait. But you can also order take-out online.
(617) 523-9026
355 Hanover St, Boston, MA 02116
The Daily Catch
As the name of this one suggests, The Daily Catch is all about taking full advantage of Boston's access to some of the freshest seafood around. All three locations source seafood directly from the fishermen on the Boston Fish Pier, then combine those freshest catches with Sicilian flavors for truly inspired dishes. Adventurous diners can opt for marinated octopus, monkfish marsala, or a squid ink linguine. Not feeling that adventurous? There are plenty of other options, too.
It's the freshness of ingredients that makes all the difference, and customers on Tripadvisor stress that even if you're not a huge fan of fish, this is still worth the trip. You can also order some products online, and anyone near the Brookline location can take advantage of a delivery option.
Multiple locations
MIDA
Now we're going to head over to MIDA, the South End Italian staple that has expanded into several new locations under the leadership of James Beard Semifinalist Chef Douglass Williams. There's a lot to love about MIDA, from dishes like the Sicilian mussels starter to the Gnocchi Cacio e Pepe and Swordfish Piccata, but what we really, really love? The house-made gelato, so be sure to save room. Vanilla, chocolate, and pistachio are the standard flavors, but other flavors have been known to make an appearance on the menu. When it's served with a drizzle of olive oil, it's truly something spectacular.
Reservations aren't needed (although it's not a bad idea), which makes this a great, spur-of-the-moment treat to yourself. Customers on Tripadvisor also cite the focaccia as a must-try item, and all around, praise is high. It's perhaps best summed up by one review simply titled, "The best Italian restaurant I have ever been to."
Multiple locations
Mamma Maria
Talking about what's on the menu at Mamma Maria is tough, because there's no set menu and it changes every day. You'll certainly find some classic Italian favorites, though, along with locally-sourced seafood, meats, and vegetables — which is one reason that the menu is ever-changing. The chefs at Mamma Maria work with what's in season, which means that when you visit in the winter months, you're likely to find some hearty dishes from the mountainous, cooler regions of northern Italy. As the seasons change, customers will find more dishes inspired by the warmth of the southern regions, and the only consistency is deliciousness.
It's also almost ridiculously beautiful, looking out over downtown Boston, over the oldest public square in the country, and surrounded by historic buildings. That makes it perfect for a romantic night out, and it's no wonder that it's popular for weddings. As of this writing, Tripadvisor ranks this breathtaking restaurant at No. 10 of 2,387 in Boston, with the general consensus summed up by one reviewer who said, "Delicious homemade food, excellent service, great wines, and atmosphere was perfect."
(617) 523-0077
3 North Square, Boston, MA 02113
Methodology
In order to recommend the very best Italian restaurants in Boston, we started with our own personal experience, along with the personal recommendations of friends and family who are fortunate enough to live a stone's throw from these restaurants. Then, we did a deep dive into what sets each one apart from the competition, and also looked at popular opinions on sites like Tripadvisor and Yelp.
