10 Italian Restaurants All Sopranos Fans Need To Visit At Least Once
From dinners at Artie Bucco's Vesuvio and post-football hot dogs at Stewart's to Livia Soprano's famous ziti and Richie Aprile's homemade tripe and tomatoes, food went hand in hand with "The Sopranos" from the very moment it premiered in 1999. Many of the series' most memorable moments (food fights, "gabagool" straight from the fridge, Ginny Sack's secret chocolate stash, Paulie and Christopher indulging in ketchup and relish packets while stuck in the Pine Barrens), are directly related to the importance of food.
But it's the classic, red sauce Italian food that was the real culinary star. Luckily for fans, some of the best food featured in the show and enjoyed by its stars is readily available for NYC-area foodies. The following 10 spots include our must-try entries in the show's vast restaurant repertoire. Whether it's manicotti in a notorious Brooklyn mob hangout, a thin-crust slice from Pizza Land, or a visit to the most exclusive Italian restaurant in New York, if you're a fan of "The Sopranos," these bucket-list eateries won't disappoint. After all, if they're good enough for Tony, Paulie, Christopher and (especially) Bobby Bacala, they're certainly legendary by any other standard.
1. Pizza Land in North Arlington, NJ
North Arlington's Pizza Land restaurant was just as unassuming as its humble storefront, until one night in 1999 when HBO viewers first saw the squat, brick building during the opening credits of "The Sopranos'" premiere episode. Set against landmarks much larger and more iconic (think of the World Trade Center's towers, at that point still standing), the building was once one of North Jersey's best kept secrets. Its ultra-thin crust and delectable sauce were local favorites, but in the 26 years since "The Sopranos" premiered, Pizza Land has become a pilgrimage destination for fans of the show. The small shop's popularity is unsurprising given the fact that it appears in every episode of the show, unlike any of the other entries on this list.
The pizza, stuffed rolls, hero sandwiches, and pasta dishes are still as delicious as ever, but the identity of this casual gem is now inextricably tied to the show and its fans. If making the trek from NYC to North Jersey, you'll find a slightly more flashy environment than you might have expected from "The Sopranos'" title sequence, replete with references to the show and its stars. For out-of-towners who might not be familiar with the NY/NJ style chicken roll, a kind of cross between a hero sandwich and a calzone, we highly recommend Pizza Land's. However, it's the classic slices and pies here that still define the modest menu.
(201) 998-2500
260 Belleville Turnpike, North Arlington, New Jersey 07031
2. Bamonte's in Brooklyn, NY
From the antique light fixtures to the wood paneling and oxblood ceiling paint, Bamonte's is an intact slice of the old-school Italian-American atmosphere usually only seen in classic films; think of Louie's Italian American Restaurant from "The Godfather." This age-old Brooklyn staple has been crafting classic red-sauce fare since 1900, which means it has been around to host some of the most important real-life Cosa Nostra moments of the 20th century. That makes it the perfect place to feature as a hangout for the New York bosses Tony Soprano is often compelled to visit.
After the 1979 murder of prominent New York mob figure Carmine Galante, Bamonte's hosted the sit-down that eased tensions between warring criminal enterprises. More recently, the restaurant has hosted Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and other Italian-American VIPs, as well as acting as a shooting location for "The Sopranos." Bamonte's menu feels like it has barely changed in the past 125 years, which only adds to its tremendous nostalgic appeal. Baked clams and stuffed mushrooms share space on the menu with less common starters like the excellent, and very old-school, anchovies and pimento. A fully-loaded pasta section keeps the menu Tony Soprano-approved, and includes everything from homemade manicotti to lasagna and spinach tortellini.
(718) 384-8831
32 Withers Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
3. Defonte's in Brooklyn, NY
Tucked away in Red Hook, Brooklyn's industrial enclave and the docking point for many an ocean liner, a sandwich shop with legendary New York TV status serves up some of the most delectable Italian cold cuts and hot heroes to be found anywhere. One of two locations often rumored to be the Teamster Sandwich Shop made famous by "30 Rock," Defonte's more concrete connection to prestige TV is, unsurprisingly, through "The Sopranos."
Though the shop was never featured in an episode of the show, stepping inside is like entering a shrine to its stars. Photos of employees posing with beaming celebrities line the walls, with special pride of place given to the likes of James Gandolfini, Michael Imperioli, Steve Schirippa, Vincent Curatola (who played rival mobster Johnny Sack) and others. It undoubtedly constitutes one of the most complete collections of the series' customers visible in the city and its environs.
Perhaps the highest praise offered to Defonte's first-class sandwiches in "The Sopranos" universe is that it was featured as one of Imperioli and Schirippa's favorites on their podcast "Talking Sopranos." The iconic red, white, and green storefront serves up some of the duo's favorite sandwiches, in what has slowly become one of Brooklyn's hottest culinary neighborhoods. Peppers, eggs, fried eggplant, and, of course, Italian cold cuts like Tony Soprano's favorite "gabagool" are among the many popular offerings, and sandwiches can easily be split into two sessions for most mere mortals.
(718) 625-8052
379 Columbia St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
4. Mulberry Street Bar in Little Italy, NY
Tucked away in the heart of New York's Little Italy, Mulberry Street bar played the role of NYC mafia hangout Averna Social Club beginning in Season 4. Also featured in "Donnie Brasco," "The Pope of Greenwich Village," and "The Godfather III," Mulberry Street bar looks, feels, and truly is a place out of time. The Sinatra-heavy jukebox isn't just a lark, the legendary singer really did count the bar among his New York stomping grounds. The rickety tables, old neon, and colorful clientele made up of both grizzled locals and the ever-present bridge and tunnel crew, make this spot among the most authentically Italian-American hangouts on this (or any other) list.
On the show, Mulberry Street Bar serves as the hangout of NYC crime boss Carmine Lupertazzi and his underboss Johnny Sack. As Tony's relationship with the larger and more powerful New York families changes and eventually deteriorates, the bar begins to make more frequent appearances throughout Seasons 4, 5, and 6. For fans of "The Sopranos," to belly up to this bar and order a cold Peroni is to walk the same ancient tile floor their favorite characters did, not to mention the likes of Al Pacino, Andy Garcia, and Bruno Kirby. A full selection of classic checkered tablecloth Italian fare (think calzones, mozzarella in carozza, pasta fagioli, and more) rounds out the perfect ambiance.
(212) 226-9345
176 1/2 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10013
5. Ralph Piccolo's Pizza in Paterson, NJ
In Season 3, before Michael Imperioli's Christopher gets "made," his favorite hangout is the Ooh-Fa Pizzeria. Playing the role of the oddly-named restaurant is Ralph Piccolo's on Union Ave in Paterson, NJ, just a quick jaunt from midtown Manhattan. A neighborhood staple for decades, Piccolo's is the quintessential hometown pizza joint. When the owner died in 2018 at the age of 92, the Paterson Press reported that hundreds of loyal customers, who felt more like family than clientele, queued up to pay their respects.
Today, Piccolo's remains a classic, serving up specialty pies (even though Ralph isn't there anymore to expertly spin the dough on one finger, sometimes letting it land on his head to amuse young customers) and other NY pizzeria staples, from pizza rolls to beef patties to disco fries. But perhaps the most important offering at Piccolo's is the cozy, familial atmosphere established by its late founder. In fact, Piccolo's is such a family friendly establishment that "The Sopranos" actors may have been the only documented customers to get away with using foul language. According to the Paterson Press, Ralph wouldn't allow any cursing in the store during his decades-long tenure.
(973) 942-0282
312 Union Ave, Paterson, NJ 07502
6. Caffé Palermo in Little Italy, NY
Touted as the "Home of the Cannoli King," Caffe Palermo is a quick walk down Mulberry Street from Mulberry Street Bar, making it the perfect place to get dessert after hoisting a few at the beloved hangout. And while the cannoli, in a stunning array of colors and flavors, are the main attraction here, everything at Caffe Palermo is worth a try. Napoleons, sfogliatelle, delicious specialty coffee drinks, and gelato round out this spot's famous dessert offerings. But Caffe Palermo isn't just for sweets; the spot also makes delectable sandwiches and other light meals that are just as iconically Italian as the desserts.
In "The Sopranos," Caffe Palermo is a favorite hangout of Little Carmine, the hilariously inept son of Carmine Lupertazzi Sr. In the aftermath of Carmine Sr.'s death, Little Carmine and Johnny Sack find themselves in a struggle for power that Tony tries to mediate. In Season 6, Carmine can be seen occupying a table outside Caffe Palermo as he takes a call from Tony as part of his role as producer of the slasher film "Cleaver." This B-Movie, Christopher's brainchild, also provides a vehicle for a number of noteworthy guest stars in this episode, including Sir Ben Kingsley and Lauren Bacall.
(212) 431-4205
148 Mulberry St, New York, NY 10013
7. Il Cortile in Little Italy, NY
According to Vincent Pastore, who played Sal "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero in the first two seasons of "The Sopranos" (spoiler alert, there's a very violent and final reason why his tenure ends after Season 2), Il Cortile was a regular spot for the cast of "The Sopranos." "We would have the most amazing Sopranos parties here," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "They make great fish dishes here, but if you want good calamari you should definitely go here! The calamari melts in your mouth!" The restaurant, often cited as one of Little Italy's finest, is inextricably linked with Sopranos history. Though it never appeared on the show, Il Cortile was an important spot for the cast; every time someone on the show got "whacked," they'd be treated to dinner at the restaurant.
These slightly morbid get-togethers over Il Cortile's famous pasta dishes (extravagantly called "L'arte Dello Spaghettaio" on the menu), antipasti, and seafood make the restaurant just as much a piece of "The Sopranos" legend as any filming location. While Il Cortile isn't cheap — a plate of the delicious Spaghetti Bolognese will run you $28 — it's well worth the splurge for any fan of authentic Italian food or "The Sopranos." For fans of both, it's practically a must.
(212) 226-6060
125 Mulberry St #4603, New York, NY 10013
8. Rao's in East Harlem, NY
Perhaps the most famous (and famously difficult to score a seat at) Italian restaurant in New York, Rao's is an institution in East Harlem, once home to Manhattan's other Little Italy. It's also intimately connected to "The Sopranos" through its late owner, actor Frank Pellegrino. Pellegrino, who played the FBI agent in charge of the task force assigned to bring down Tony Soprano, inherited the restaurant from his aunt Anna Pellegrino Rao.
Under his tenure, Rao's (founded in 1896) went from being a hidden gem in a largely overlooked neighborhood to one of the hardest reservations in the city. As Sopranos actor Vincent Pastore once told The Hollywood Reporter, "You can't always get a table, but when you do you might be sitting next to Rod Stewart or someone else famous." Tables are generally held by a select group of regulars, meaning that even for stars of "The Sopranos," Rao's is always a treat.
Standout dishes include the restaurant's lemon chicken and meatballs. The latter are made with a combination of veal, pork, and beef, and as Steve Schirippa once told The Daily News, not too many breadcrumbs, "a cardinal sin." It's a bucket list destination for New Yorkers and tourists alike, and those lucky enough to dine here find themselves in rare company. For the rest of us, Rao's sells its sauces in supermarkets across the country.
(212) 722-6709
455 E 114th St, New York, NY 10029
9. Mario's of Arthur Avenue in Bronx, NY
Tucked away on Arthur Avenue, the Bronx street that has become New York's largest "Little Italy," Mario's is pure nostalgic Italo-Americana, from its red awning to its leather booths and the Italianate columns decorating the whitewashed brick walls. For five generations, the same family has been crafting pizza, pasta, and more at the Bronx storefront, which originally consisted of a mere six tables and sawdust on the floor.
Current co-owner Joseph Migliucci recounted his family's history to The Pizza Hall of Fame, saying "My great-grandmother was outside, selling pizza for 5 cents a slice on the sidewalk; my grandpa was in the kitchen, making pizza; and my grandmother made homemade dishes for the six tables inside." That thin-crust pizza, once so modestly priced, is now one of the city's best kept secrets, available at lunch or as an appetizer at dinner.
Nowadays, the menu is much more expansive, featuring the classic pizza and pasta that started it all, as well as Italian-American favorites like sausage and peppers, chicken marsala and cacciatore, and veal scallopini. In "The Sopranos," Mario's can be seen in Season 4, as Carmela's infatuation with Furio begins to take center stage. In an attempt to put it behind her, Carmela sets Furio up with a blind date at Mario's, where the two couples enjoy the atmosphere and the menu.
(718) 584-1188
2342 Arthur Ave, Bronx, NY 10458
10. Del Porto in Elizabeth, NJ
Formerly known as Manolo's, Del Porto in Elizabeth, New Jersey, (right across the George Washington Bridge from Manhattan) might be last on this list, but it's certainly not the least. In fact, Del Porto is featured in the show more than any other establishment on this list with the exception of Pizza Land, which appears in the opening credits to every episode. The interior of this unassuming neighborhood favorite played the role of Vesuvio in "The Sopranos." Owned by Tony's childhood friend Artie Bucco, Vesuvio is the favorite restaurant of North Jersey's mob-connected characters, from the bosses all the way down to the wannabe associates, and appears in every season of the show.
For those fans of the show who want to eat and drink like their favorite characters, Del Porto offers both the delicacies and the atmosphere. The menu, featuring a photo of James Gandolfini as Tony, Edie Falco as Carmela, and John Ventimiglia as Artie, is a veritable greatest hits list featuring the finest in Italian-American fare. Anchored by homemade pasta, classic antipasti, and hearty entrees like Tuscan seafood stew, branzino, and pork chops, the fare is both classic and high-end.
(908) 409-8423
91 Elizabeth Ave, Elizabeth, NJ 07206