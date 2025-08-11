10 Italian Restaurants All Sopranos Fans Need To Visit At Least Once

North Arlington's Pizza Land restaurant was just as unassuming as its humble storefront, until one night in 1999 when HBO viewers first saw the squat, brick building during the opening credits of "The Sopranos'" premiere episode. Set against landmarks much larger and more iconic (think of the World Trade Center's towers, at that point still standing), the building was once one of North Jersey's best kept secrets. Its ultra-thin crust and delectable sauce were local favorites, but in the 26 years since "The Sopranos" premiered, Pizza Land has become a pilgrimage destination for fans of the show. The small shop's popularity is unsurprising given the fact that it appears in every episode of the show, unlike any of the other entries on this list.

The pizza, stuffed rolls, hero sandwiches, and pasta dishes are still as delicious as ever, but the identity of this casual gem is now inextricably tied to the show and its fans. If making the trek from NYC to North Jersey, you'll find a slightly more flashy environment than you might have expected from "The Sopranos'" title sequence, replete with references to the show and its stars. For out-of-towners who might not be familiar with the NY/NJ style chicken roll, a kind of cross between a hero sandwich and a calzone, we highly recommend Pizza Land's. However, it's the classic slices and pies here that still define the modest menu.

Pizza Land

(201) 998-2500

260 Belleville Turnpike, North Arlington, New Jersey 07031