How Pierogies Became So Popular In Pittsburgh
Shout out to all yinzers, Sheetz-heads, and Pittsburghers. The City of Bridges is one of Pennsylvania's finest jewels. Located on the state's western edge, Pittsburgh is known for its unique, insular culture and working-class roots. There are many things that Pittsburghers hold dear, from the city's many sports franchises to the shining beacon of Heinz, which has its headquarters in the region. But perhaps chief among Pittsburgh's crowning cultural jewels is the humble but delicious pierogi.
For those unfamiliar with these pockets of joy, pierogies are essentially dumplings made with dough that is stuffed with various fillings (sweet or savory) and pressed into a half moon shape. The dumplings are boiled to cook the dough and then usually pan-fried, often in butter, for a rich taste and added brown crunch. Pierogies are a popular dish throughout Eastern Europe, including Poland. So why are they so popular in Pittsburgh?
Well, it probably has to do with the city's very Polish roots. As with many other industrial cities during the late 19th and early 20th century, Polish and Eastern European immigrants were drawn to Pittsburgh's burgeoning job market. Over the years, the region became a hub for Polish immigrants and culture. For many such Pittsburghers, sharing Polish food like pierogies became a way of bonding over common heritage. In fact, Martha Stewart, who has Polish roots, ranks pierogis as her favorite comfort food. The dish has since spread even beyond the Polish population of the city, becoming a symbol for Pittsburgh's unique identity.
From home cooking to grocery store staple
So how did pierogies go from Polish comfort food to a Pittsburgh icon? Well, it came down to a few things, including the popularization of frozen foods. For starters, pierogi are often made and served in large quantities. It isn't uncommon for families to make dozens if not hundreds of the food en masse (like the uniquely Minnesotan hotdish). Throughout the early to mid 20th century, pierogies were staples at family gatherings, church fundraisers, and street fairs in and around Pittsburgh. The tasty dumplings were also a popular menu item in local restaurants and a great shareable option for diners. Slowly, the food started to expand beyond the city's Polish community as other Pittsburghers came to love the delicious dish.
However, it wasn't until the 1960s that pierogies made their way to the world of mainstream American cuisine. Post-World War II, America became a place of prosperity, filled with grocery stores lined to the brim with new and convenient food choices. One such food, which really found its niche in the freezer aisle, was the pierogi. Around this time, the dumplings became widely available in many places in the United States. However, one Pennsylvania based company in particular made the food a grocery store staple. Mrs. T's, a company founded in Shenandoah, Pennsylvania in the 1950s, is the brand behind most of the frozen pierogies available in America. Today, its blue box and variety of mostly potato-based pierogies is a frozen-food staple.
From staple to icon
Now, you might be saying, "Well, Mrs. T's pierogies have nothing to do with Pittsburgh," and you'd be right. After all, the company is based out of Shenandoah, a borough on the eastern side of Pennsylvania. However, to this we say, "Well, the Phillies don't have a Mrs. T's pierogi mascot, and the Pittsburgh Pirates do." Yes, for 25 years, Mrs. T's has been the sponsor for the Great Pittsburgh Pierogy Race, which is a classic part of the baseball team's mid-game entertainment. The event consists of five mascots dressed as giant pierogies who all gather after the 5th inning to race around the field. In their 25 years, the game and its five pierogi mascots have become an icon of Pittsburgh sports culture, further ingraining the food as a uniquely Pittsburghian treat.
This isn't the only pierogi-centered event in Pittsburgh, either. In 1999, a man named Eric Wolff started the annual Pittsburgh Pierogi Festival, which showcases various vendors' takes on the dumpling dish. The gathering has since become a staple event in the city, with many gathering to sample dumplings, both sweet and savory. Like many other Pittsburgh icons from Heinz ketchup (our top pick among the popular brands) to the work of pop art trailblazer Andy Warhol, pierogies represent the industrious heart of the city, which has roots in mass production. The dish reflects the intersection of industry and the uniquely sequestered regional identity that makes Pittsburgh what it is today. It is a place that is both broadly representative of the average American experience while also possessing many singular quirks and cultural touchstones.