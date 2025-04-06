How Hot Dogs Played A Role In The Invention Of Philadelphia's Iconic Cheesesteak Sandwich

The exact details of that day during the Great Depression when Pat Olivieri took the leap from hot dogs to steak sandwiches are a little fuzzy. There are some versions of the story in which he invented the sandwich on the spot and others in which he'd already been making them at home before that auspicious day. Most versions include one customer being the linchpin of Olivieri and his brother going from hot dog vendors to cheesesteak kings. According to the story, it was a cab driver, possibly Dave Kohn, who paid a dime for the very first cheesesteak and told Olivieri to quit selling hot dogs and instead go with the new sandwich.

What we do know for certain is that Olivieri took his version of the cheesesteak and ran with it. He and his brother soon moved from the outdoor stand into a nearby pub, and eventually took over the whole building. Pat's King of Steaks has been there ever since. Olivieri was also the cheesesteak's biggest promoter helping to make it a Philadelphia mainstay. But it wasn't until the 1940s when an employee of Olivieri named "Cocky Joe" Lorenza first added provolone cheese, that the Philly cheesesteak became the recognizable form of today and different from a regular steak and cheese sandwich. While Pat's has become synonymous with cheesesteak — and perhaps in a nod to the origins of the sandwich — you can still get a hot dog at the restaurant. Frank Olivieri, the current owner and great nephew of Pat Olivieri, swears by them.