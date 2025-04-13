How Many Layers Should A Well-Balanced Lasagna Have?

Lasagna is defined by its layers. You can find recipes that pile the noodles, meat sauce, and béchamel or ricotta up in many as 11 or more tiers. According to chef Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., cookbook author and owner of Jasper's Restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, you needn't go that far. In his exclusive conversation with Chowhound, chef Mirabile says, "Lasagna should be five to seven layers." His recipe also differs from most in how he proportions the noodles and sauces.

Some lasagna recipes repeat the sequence of noodles, béchamel, and meat sauce for their layers. Chef Mirabile's lasagna pattern puts noodles in between each saucy layer and uses fewer of those layers overall. "[Begin] with the [Bolognese] sauce... then pasta... then béchamel sauce... then pasta... then Bolognese sauce, and then pasta. [Top] with a mixture of Bolognese and béchamel," he says. This gives your lasagna a firmer texture that emphasizes the bite of the noodles and helps the baked pasta holds its structure better. No matter what, though, chef Mirabile recommends always starting with a ladle of ragù on the bottom of your baking dish to prevent the noodles from sticking and proceed from there.