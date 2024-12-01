An Expert Explains How To Get The Perfect Crispy Pizza Crust At Home

Pizza is a staple of takeouts and fancy restaurants alike, but you can make truly great pizzas at home as well. However, without devoting an entire business to crafting pizzas and purchasing a pizza oven, there are aspects that too often fall flat when home cooks get out the pizza dough. The crust is key to a good pizza, but it's also one of the hardest elements to get right, and it is all too easy to end up with a sad, soggy, and chewy pizza base that just doesn't spark much joy.

To get the best tips on beating the soggy pizza crust, Chowhound spoke exclusively with Nicole Bean, owner and operator of two pizzeria locations. The Pizaro's Pizza Napoletana restaurants are operated by Bean and her family, and they definitely know a thing or two about getting pizza crusts perfect. Bean explained the little tricks that can help you hone in on that perfect pizza yourself, prioritizing ingredients, equipment, and cooking processes.