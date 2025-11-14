Skip The Milk: These 5 Foods Pack Just As Much Calcium

Growing up, we all heard that to grow big and strong, we had to drink our milk. Spurred by "got milk?" campaigns and aggressive dairy industry lobbying, parents across the United States became convinced that the only way to protect their kids' bones was to feed them a hearty glass of milk with every meal. To be fair, cow's milk does come with plenty of health benefits, especially for growing children. For a beverage, it packs an impressive punch of protein and fat, and it's full of essential nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, potassium, and other vitamins and minerals. The calcium content in milk — around 300 milligrams per serving — has become particularly famous for helping promote healthy bones.

Still, not all of us enjoy the taste and texture of a tall glass of milk with our meals. Even more to the point, not all of us can stomach it. About 36% of Americans have trouble digesting lactose, according to the National Institutes of Health, and that number's much higher in other parts of the world. While there are some kinds of cow's milk that lactose-sensitive people can drink, many end up cutting it out of their diets entirely. If you're one of them, don't worry — you're not destined for a life of brittle bones and weak teeth. There are plenty of foods out there with just as much calcium as a glass of milk that you might find more appealing. Given that the recommended daily value of calcium is between 1,000 and 1,200 milligrams for adults, it's good to have options.