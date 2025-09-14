Give Jell-O A High-Protein Boost With One Ingredient

While certain nostalgic dishes like Jell-O salad once represented wealth and status, nowadays, many of us shy away from vibrant Jell-O powder because we assume there are only a few ways to consume it. However, besides dissolving these flavorful granules into water or mixing the powder into a variety of vintage desserts, you can actually create a high-protein snack with just one extra ingredient.

If there was ever a time you longed to mix evaporated milk and Jell-O together for an old school dessert but stopped yourself because you wanted a treat with more protein per serving, you can now rest easy thanks to Greek yogurt. Believe it or not, you can make a tasty yet easy-to-prepare high-protein treat with just a box of Jell-O powder, water, and Greek yogurt.

Unfortunately, when prepared on its own, Jell-O contains very little protein. Specifically, for every ½ cup of prepared Jell-O (which is one serving), you're only consuming 2 grams of protein. However, by swapping out one of the two required cups of water necessary to prepare a small box of Jell-O, you can increase the amount of protein per serving. Simply replace the remaining cup of cold water with Greek yogurt.

For the best results, once you dissolve your Jell-O powder into boiling water, allow the combined mixture to cool to room temperature before you add in 1 cup of yogurt. After thoroughly mixing everything together, allow the creamy mixture to set in your fridge for at least a few hours before serving.