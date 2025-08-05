7 Creative Ways To Prepare And Eat Sardines

There are many reasons to incorporate sardines into your meals. They're flavorful, versatile, full of nutrients, and — if you find the blue Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) label on the pack — available from sustainable sources. There are a lot of ways to eat tinned sardines and other fish. The most basic is to just peel back the lid and enjoy them straight from the can, but there are plenty of creative takes that make for a meal or snack with a little oomph. That goes double if you're able to get your hands on the fresh version, though canned is much more common in the United States.

Tinned sardines have a reputation among some for tasting too fishy, but plenty find the fishiness level perfect, especially if you buy the right ones (there are canned fish brands to buy and ones to avoid). Generally, sardines are full of savory umami notes, with an unctuously rich mouthfeel due to their status as an oily fish, which they share with the likes of fan favorites like salmon and mackerel. Sometimes they're salty or smoky, and, since sardines can be eaten bones and all, they can have a little crunch to them that (in our opinion) is easy to grow fond of.

There are also nutritional benefits. Sardines are filled with vitamin D, calcium, and omega-3 fatty acids (2 grams per 3-ounce serving of fish), so whatever creative culinary endeavors you grace with these little fishies, you know you're getting several doses of good stuff. Tacos, curries, or a breakfast egg dish are just several out-of-the-box (or tin) uses for sardines that you need to try today.