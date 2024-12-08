Got Milk? The History Of Dairy's Most Notorious Marketing Campaign

There are several ad slogans that seem to live rent-free in Americans' brains: "Just do it," "I'm lovin' it," or "You're in good hands." You can probably guess the brands just from hearing those few words. It's clear when it comes to marketing, simplicity is key. Maybe that's why one of the most famous campaigns of all time is just two words: "Got milk?" The infamous question has been posed in advertisements by dozens of celebrities and athletes since it first debuted in the early '90s. And it might surprise you that its invention was just as simple as the phrase itself. But its history and what it represents on a cultural level are a bit more complex.

It all started with a focus group. In 1993, the California Milk Processor Board hired an advertising agency, Goodby, Silverstein & Partners, to help boost sales. Asked to abstain from drinking milk for one week, participants of the focus group made something abundantly clear — they had not only a physical connection to milk, but an emotional one. The one week without it in their cereals and coffee was more difficult than they had envisioned. Thus, "Got milk?" was born from the simple idea that running out of the dairy staple was more than a minor inconvenience; it could ruin your day.