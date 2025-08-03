The Costco Milk Fact You Should Know If You're Lactose Intolerant

If you're lactose intolerant, Costco may have a milk option worth trying: Kirkland Signature Organic Whole Milk with A2 protein. While it looks like any other cow's milk in the dairy section, its protein structure sets it apart. In general, regular milk has two types of beta-casein proteins: A1 and A2. A2 milk only contains the A2 protein, which some people find easier to digest. Research suggests the A2 protein acts differently in the body, particularly for those who experience discomfort after drinking regular milk.

Lactose intolerance can cause symptoms including diarrhea, nausea, potential vomiting, bloating, stomach cramps, and gas. While A2 milk cannot help people who are allergic to milk or fully lactose intolerant, some studies show that it may ease symptoms such as bloating, cramping, and gas. In terms of flavor, it tastes the same as regular whole milk — creamy and rich but potentially easier on the gut. Moreover, those who enjoy chocolate milk will find that A2 chocolate milk brands are highly ranked.

For those who have switched to plant-based milks because of lactose insensitivity, A2 milk can be worth trying. While it has been widely available in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and China, the market for A2 milk in the United States is expanding. According to Fortune Business Insights, A2 milk market size in the country is expected to reach $1.61 billion by 2032. In the meantime, you may already find it at your local Costco.