The Costco Milk Fact You Should Know If You're Lactose Intolerant
If you're lactose intolerant, Costco may have a milk option worth trying: Kirkland Signature Organic Whole Milk with A2 protein. While it looks like any other cow's milk in the dairy section, its protein structure sets it apart. In general, regular milk has two types of beta-casein proteins: A1 and A2. A2 milk only contains the A2 protein, which some people find easier to digest. Research suggests the A2 protein acts differently in the body, particularly for those who experience discomfort after drinking regular milk.
Lactose intolerance can cause symptoms including diarrhea, nausea, potential vomiting, bloating, stomach cramps, and gas. While A2 milk cannot help people who are allergic to milk or fully lactose intolerant, some studies show that it may ease symptoms such as bloating, cramping, and gas. In terms of flavor, it tastes the same as regular whole milk — creamy and rich but potentially easier on the gut. Moreover, those who enjoy chocolate milk will find that A2 chocolate milk brands are highly ranked.
For those who have switched to plant-based milks because of lactose insensitivity, A2 milk can be worth trying. While it has been widely available in countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and China, the market for A2 milk in the United States is expanding. According to Fortune Business Insights, A2 milk market size in the country is expected to reach $1.61 billion by 2032. In the meantime, you may already find it at your local Costco.
How to get A2 milk at Costco
Tracking down A2 milk at Costco can be a bit tricky. After all, some argue that it's better to avoid buying milk at Costco altogether. Still, while A2 milk is available across the United States, it's easy to confuse it with similar products on Costco shelves. On Reddit, users regularly ask about the difference between ordinary and A2 milk — understandable, given that the product has only been available in the U.S. for about a decade.
When searching for A2 milk, be sure to check the organic milk and specialty dairy sections, which are easy to miss. Because it's relatively new to the market and still growing in popularity, A2 milk is often treated as a specialty product. Costco is known for its quiet approach to in-store advertising, so it's worth scanning each section of the dairy department before leaving the store. Ordering online can be another option, especially since A2 milk can be hard to find in stores. Costco often sells it in packs of three half-gallon cartons, available through Costco Same-Day delivery. Availability varies by region, so you may have to poke around to see if it's offered where you live. In some areas, it's also listed on Costsco's Business Center website.
For those who experience discomfort with regular milk but aren't ready to give it up entirely, A2 milk might be the best solution. And since we never see Kirkland Signature Soy Milk at Costco anymore, this could be a potential alternative for anyone looking for a gentler dairy choice. Even if you're not sensitive to milk, your stomach might thank you.