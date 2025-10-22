This Edible Weed Has More Calcium Than A Glass Of Milk

Calcium is a nutrient crucial not only to healthy development as children grow, but also for healthy aging throughout adulthood. While we most frequently focus on how calcium benefits our teeth and bones, it also supports our blood's ability to clot, healthy nerve and muscle function, and even reduces the risk of developing cancer. Though many of us struggle to achieve the daily recommended value of 1,000 to 1,200 milligrams for adults, there are plenty of ways to pack more of it into our daily diets without ever touching a glass of milk.

For instance, soybeans and legumes in the white bean family are very high in calcium, offering between 70 and 100 milligrams per ½ cup. However, just 1 cup of cooked nettle leaves contains about 430 milligrams of calcium — much more than the aforementioned beans, and even overshooting an ordinary glass of milk by about 130 milligrams. Yogurt is the only food that has more at 450 milligrams per cup, but if you're looking for a plant-based source of calcium, nothing beats stinging nettle.

Of course, to reap these benefits, it's important to know how to harvest and consume stinging nettles safely. They get their name from the tiny, sharp hairs on their leaves and stems that cause itchy, painful rashes if touched. Stinging nettle should always be harvested while wearing heavy gloves and be steamed or otherwise cooked to deactivate the irritants. You can then use it to fortify smoothies or add rich, earthy flavor to soups and pasta dishes.