Chefs Avoid Ordering These Trendy Meals At Restaurants

Food saturates our feeds at an impressive rate now that everything "goes viral." In attempts to make a splash, restaurants will give in to the siren song of over-the-top creations meant to gain clicks. Many As-Seen-On-TikTok sensations, while fun, don't always translate into meals you'll realistically feel like buying in real life. Sure, Gen Z influencers have reason to push the hottest bites, but the execution might lack substance, or simply jack up the check.

A lot of social media food trends eventually fizzle out – remember pesto eggs and baked feta pasta? — and leaping into crazes of the moment isn't always indicative that the meal itself will be any good. "I tend to skip overly 'Instagrammable' dishes, the ones designed more for photos than flavor," says Jacinto Perez, a chef at Constantino's Pasta Bowls located in Greenwich, Connecticut. "A lot of trendy meals lean on gimmicks rather than quality ingredients or technique."

Seasoned chefs have the kind of know-how to steer us away from us away from schticks. Which is why, as you'll soon discover, they're understandably skeptical when it comes to overhyped plates. If you're curious about that gilded pizza or rainbow brunch stack, the pros we spoke with provided enough intel on dishes should be avoided. Let's rethink these 8 trendy meals when dining out.