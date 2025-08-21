Always Avoid Ordering This Type Of Pasta At An Italian Restaurant (Or You Risk A Mushy, Overcooked Mess)

Dining out should be an enjoyable experience. Whether you're relaxing with a solo meal or catching up with friends and family, you should always expect that when you're paying for food, it tastes good. If you're craving a hearty, comforting pasta dish, though, there are a few foods you should avoid ordering at your local Italian restaurant, including angel hair pasta. Otherwise, you risk a mushy meal.

Flavor-wise, there's nothing wrong with angel hair pasta, formally called cappellini. However, it's an extremely thin, delicate pasta type, meaning it cooks quicker than most other pasta shapes, and with a hectic restaurant kitchen, ordering it could be a big pasta mistake because it tends to get overcooked. Unlike a sturdier shape, there is little wiggle room with angel hair's cooking time, and the difference between al dente and overcooked can be just a minute. While frying or baking overcooked pasta is a solution at home, it's not an option at the restaurant, so what comes out of the water is what will end up on your plate.