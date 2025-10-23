It's Just Never Worth It: Avoid Ordering This Trendy Breakfast At Restaurants
It's filling, it's delicious, and oh-so-trendy ... but it's not always a good idea to order at a restaurant. We're talking about avocado toast, the breakfast and brunch staple beloved by Millennials and Gen Z alike that has made its way onto the menu of coffee shops and cafes across the country. While avocado toast can taste great, it's often majorly overpriced, and you can make the same thing in your own kitchen for a fraction of the cost.
While avocados are known for being expensive, they're actually pretty affordable when it comes to making avocado toast. Although prices can vary depending on where you live, you can expect to pay between $1 and $3 for an avocado, which should yield you two to four pieces of avocado toast. Avocado isn't the only cost to consider, of course — you'll also need to factor in the price of a high-quality piece of bread, as well as the cost of any toppings you'd like to add to your toast (and the value of your time — if you're looking for an on-the-go breakfast, it might be worth spending a few extra bucks to purchase a cafe-made version).
The pricing of avocado toast can differ quite a bit depending on your location. A slice of avocado toast with two eggs at breakfast chain First Watch near Philadelphia, for example, will run you about $14. A similar slice at Banter in Greenwich Village in New York City will cost around $16. By contrast, you can make a slice at home for just around $2 — let's take a look at what you need to know to do it right.
Jazzing up avocado toast in your own kitchen
If you're a fan of the fancy toppings your brunch spot puts on avocado toast, you're in luck: It's easy to recreate most avocado toast varieties at home. Your first task is choosing the perfect avocado, which can take a little bit of practice. You'll want to keep an eye out for an avocado with dark green skin (not bright green), as this indicates that it's ready to eat. If you only see bright green avocados at the store, no worries — you can give them a few days on your counter until they hit the dark green color you're looking for.
When it comes to toppings, you've got plenty of options. Seasoning is key for perfect avocado toast, from lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil to red pepper flakes and salt. We're big fans of creating an at-home version of Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Seasoning to sprinkle over your perfectly mashed avocado. Pickled red onions are also super tasty on top of avocado toast, and making your own couldn't be easier.
The bottom line: If your favorite breakfast or brunch spot makes a version of avocado toast that you love and you don't have the time or desire to recreate it at home, go ahead and order it. Enjoying avocado toast at a restaurant can be a great chance to try new varieties and think about how you could make something similar at home. But if you have the time to spare, or you're looking to save some cash, it definitely makes more sense to whip up your favorite style of avocado toast in the comfort of your own kitchen.