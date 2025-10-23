It's Just Never Worth It: Avoid Ordering This Trendy Breakfast At Restaurants

It's filling, it's delicious, and oh-so-trendy ... but it's not always a good idea to order at a restaurant. We're talking about avocado toast, the breakfast and brunch staple beloved by Millennials and Gen Z alike that has made its way onto the menu of coffee shops and cafes across the country. While avocado toast can taste great, it's often majorly overpriced, and you can make the same thing in your own kitchen for a fraction of the cost.

While avocados are known for being expensive, they're actually pretty affordable when it comes to making avocado toast. Although prices can vary depending on where you live, you can expect to pay between $1 and $3 for an avocado, which should yield you two to four pieces of avocado toast. Avocado isn't the only cost to consider, of course — you'll also need to factor in the price of a high-quality piece of bread, as well as the cost of any toppings you'd like to add to your toast (and the value of your time — if you're looking for an on-the-go breakfast, it might be worth spending a few extra bucks to purchase a cafe-made version).

The pricing of avocado toast can differ quite a bit depending on your location. A slice of avocado toast with two eggs at breakfast chain First Watch near Philadelphia, for example, will run you about $14. A similar slice at Banter in Greenwich Village in New York City will cost around $16. By contrast, you can make a slice at home for just around $2 — let's take a look at what you need to know to do it right.