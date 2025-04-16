16 Best Steakhouses In Los Angeles
Some may think the Los Angeles dining scene is all about celebrity diets and plant-based eating, but many Angelenos enjoy meat. For true meat lovers, there's nothing like a dinner out at a good steakhouse. After all, there are legitimate reasons why steak at the restaurant tastes better than at home, and why you can't get the same flavor cooking it yourself.
Los Angeles is actually home to many great steakhouses, from the glamorous to the neighborhood favorites. There are well-known chains, steakhouses headed by celebrity chefs, and family-run establishment that all have their own charms and most importantly, some great tasting steak. As a food writer who's been covering the LA food scene for more than a decade, I've had the opportunity to dine at numerous steakhouses. I have combined my experience with inputs from other food lovers, online reviews, and more to curate this list of the best steakhouses in Los Angeles. In the case that I have mentioned the prices of certain offerings, these are accurate as of April 2025.
1. Matū
The journey to opening Matū ultimately led one of the co-owners to become part owner of First Light Farms in New Zealand, forming a symbiotic relationship that has enabled the restaurant to keep its prices accessible, despite its Beverly Hills zip code. Matū exclusively sells grass-fed wagyu beef from the farm, and it happens to come at a more affordable price than its counterparts.
Here, you can get a four-course steak dinner starting at $64 per person. Even the most expensive seven-course menu runs only $115 per person, although it requires four people to order. Of course, guests are also welcome to order everything a la carte from the different steak cuts to bone broth, and there's a great branzino option for non-beef eaters. Meanwhile, for those ordering appetizers, don't miss out on the Isaan-style Thai steak salad.
www.matusteak.com
239 S Beverly Dr Suite 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
2. Dal Rae
Dal Rae is one of the longest-standing steakhouses in the LA area. It first opened in 1951 and moved to its current location in Pico Rivera in 1958. The elegant dining room makes this a great place for festive celebrations. Just like the steakhouses of old, Dal Rae still serves a lot of dishes tableside, like the Caesar salad and Steak Diane. The menu is quite large with both classics and newer items like poke bowls.
The restaurant is most famous for its pepper steak, which is flown in from Chicago. You can order the pepper steak as an 8-ounce filet mignon or a 10-ounce New York steak. You don't need to break the piggybank to dine here, though. Dal Rae serves what it cheekily calls "the poor man's pepper steak," which is freshly ground sirloin topped with the famous pepper sauce. The menu covers quite the range, from an affordable Reuben sandwich to Alaskan king crab legs.
www.dalrae.com
9023 E Washington Blvd, Pico Rivera, CA 90660
3. Carlitos Gardel Argentine Steakhouse
Carlitos Gardel might not be one of the glitzier steakhouses in Los Angeles, but since 1996 this cozy family-owned Argentinian steakhouse continues to be beloved in the neighborhood and beyond. Everything is prepared according to the traditional Argentinian way, including steaks served with chimichurri, which is certainly one of the best sauces for steaks out there.
Carlitos Gardel uses certified Angus prime beef that is hormone and antibiotic free, except for the boneless short ribs that it sources from Snake River Farm. The restaurant offers a number of cuts from filet mignon to ribeye cap, but the best option for first-timers is to get the Parillada Argentina. The meal feeds two people and is a platter of different grilled cuts, plus sweetbreads, blood sausage, and chorizo. Steaks aside, Carlitos Gardel also serves handmade pastas, Argentinian empanadas, and more.
www.carlitosgardel.com
7963 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
4. The Georgian Room
The Georgian Hotel finally reopened its historic Italian steakhouse in 2023, originally opening in 1933. Located underneath the hotel, the revamped restaurant kept the vintage feel with black leather booths, red walls, and vintage photographs. It also retained that private supper club vibe in some ways, as it does not permit photography inside. The guests at this 65-seat establishment are entertained by live jazz on most nights.
Since The Georgian Room is an Italian steakhouse, you can find bruschetta and fried olives as appetizers. In addition to Caesar and wedge salads, there is also a Caprese, as well as a pasta selection featuring rigatoni alla vodka and ravioli. Of course, the steak is what most come here for, from the wagyu skirt to the dry aged ribeye. All the steaks are finished in a 1,600-degree broiler, giving them a nice char.
www.thegeorgian.com/the-georgian-room.htm
1415 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
5. Gwen
Part steakhouse and part butcher shop, Gwen is run by celebrity chef Curtis Stone and his brother, Luke Stone. Both establishments showcase ethically-raised and hormone-free meats from ranchers the brothers work directly with. The restaurant even received a Michelin star in 2024 for its expertly-prepared, high quality meat, the only steakhouse in Los Angeles with that distinction.
With a crystal chandelier at the center of the dining room, Gwen makes for a glamorous night out. The most unique steak on the menu is the 21-day dry aged whiskey short loin. The beef is sourced from Creekstone Farms and certified humane, but what makes it special is that it is sprayed with whiskey every other day for three weeks. This particular steak is limited in quantity, but you can't go wrong with other cuts as well. Of course, don't miss ordering appetizers and other dishes to try chef Curtis Stone's cooking.
www.gwenla.com
6600 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
6. CUT Beverly Hills
CUT in Beverly Hills was founded by renowned chef Wolfgang Puck in 2006, and was one of the first steakhouses in Los Angeles to serve wagyu beef. To this day, CUT still manages to be one of the top steakhouses in the city. The restaurant offers USDA prime beef from well-known ranches including Creekstone Farms and Flannery Beef.
There's also Australian, American, and Japanese A5 wagyu beef (yes, there's true A5 Kobe beef here) on the menu. Those dining with a larger group can order special cuts meant for sharing, including a 34-ounce dry-aged USDA prime beef porterhouse or a 50-ounce Australian wagyu tomahawk. CUT is a high-end steakhouse located inside Four Seasons Beverly Hills, so it's not surprising the add-ons include options like freshly shaved black truffles, black truffle ranch, and more. Even french fries get a premium treatment; you can get them cooked in wagyu fat.
wolfgangpuck.com/restaurants/cut-beverly-hills/
9500 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
7. BOA Steakhouse
BOA Steakhouse is a modern and stylish spot from the Innovative Dining Group, with three locations in the Los Angeles area and one in Texas. There's a lot of fanfare to dining at BOA, including the sparkler that comes with dessert, which is part of its appeal. But style and fanfare aside, BOA knows that the food is just as important. In fact, in 2024 BOA brought on chef Brendan Collins to lead the kitchen, who previously headed Fia and Fia Steak.
Signature appetizers like spicy tuna or caviar cones are great to start off your meal, and don't miss the Caesar salad which is prepared tableside. BOA primarily serves beef sourced from Creekstone Farms but it also carries some Australian wagyu. Those looking to really splurge should check out the Japanese A5 wagyu selection. BOA offers three Japanese wagyu options sourced from different prefectures, and you can get a flight (2 ounces each) for $225.
www.boasteak.com
Multiple locations
8. Ocean Prime
Ocean Prime is a chain of steak and seafood restaurants with locations in 15 states, with just the Beverly Hills venue in California. Nevertheless, it manages to keep its quality of food and service high, serving prime beef as well as Australian wagyu from Westholme Farms.
Of course, since it also specializes in seafood, surf & turf is a good way to go. There's the option to get your steak Oscar-style, which means topped with lump crab and Béarnaise sauce and served with asparagus. Alternatively, you can get a steak with a side of lobster tail. While a steak dinner usually means a splurge, Ocean Prime has a nice surf & turf deal on Sundays. You can get a soup or salad and an 8-ounce filet mignon either Oscar style or with shrimp scampi, plus a side for $70. Considering the filet mignon itself normally goes for $63, the Sunday deal is a good one.
ocean-prime.com
9595 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
9. Charcoal Venice
Charcoal in Venice is a casual neighborhood restaurant by Josiah Citrin, the chef behind the Michelin two-star restaurant Mélisse, so you can expect the same attention to quality here. As the name suggests, Charcoal is all about the grill. There's charcoal grilled vegetables, seafood, and of course, grilled steak. It's said that Charcoal was inspired by a backyard barbecue, but it's safe to say that for many of us, backyard barbecues never looked this good.
In addition to the regular menu, Charcoal also offers special cuts that rotate seasonally, like bison from Durham Ranch or American wagyu from Snake River Farms. They come with housemade sauces, including a chimichurri that guests rave about. There's also pork chop, Jidori chicken, and dry-aged duck for those staying away from red meat. While steak is what most people come here for, don't leave without getting the cabbage "baked in the embers," which is served with yogurt, sumac, and lemon zest.
www.charcoalvenice.com
425 Washington Blvd, Venice, CA 90292
10. Dear John's
Dear John's was a hangout for the Hollywood crowd back in the day, after actor Johnny Harlowe opened it in 1962. In 2019, chef Josiah Citrin and Patti and Hans Röckenwagner banded together to resurrect the iconic restaurant. They kept the interior pretty much the same, so you almost feel like you might indeed see Frank Sinatra, who was friends with Harlowe and used to frequent Dear John's. Dimly lit with dark wooden chairs, the tables are covered with red tablecloths.
The menu at the revived Dear John's is for the most part what you'll find at a classic steakhouse. There's a traditional Caesar salad, a wedge salad with bacon and blue cheese, lobster thermidor, and your choice of steak cuts from sirloin to New York strip. On the other hand, there are also fun new items like the bougie tots, which are tater tots topped with crème fraîche, salmon roe, caviar, and chives.
www.dearjohnsbar.com
11208 Culver Blvd, Culver City, CA 90230
11. American Beauty
American Beauty first opened in Venice in 2019 , befitting the neighborhood with its laid-back casual vibe. Following the success of the Venice location, American Beauty opened a second and larger establishment at The Grove. Both locations have outdoor seating and more or less the same menu on offer.
In keeping with being a neighborhood steakhouse, American Beauty's steaks are on the more affordable side, with the cheapest cut (the 8-ounce teres major) priced at $26. Meanwhile, the 30-day dry aged porterhouse prepared using Flannery Beef is large enough to share among four diners. The appetizers are also worth trying, in particular the wood-grilled flatbread with smoked honey and labneh or the grilled prawns with herb butter. The Venice location is only open for dinner, but both American Beauty locations have a takeout window (called The Win-Dow) serving up some great smashburgers to grab for lunch.
www.americanbeauty.la
Multiple locations
12. Alexander's Steakhouse
Alexander's Steakhouse has been Pasadena's go-to for fine steak after opening in 2015. The restaurant is part of Alexander's Group, which also runs two other Alexander's Steakhouse locations in Northern California. This steakhouse serves Certified Angus beef sourced from the Midwest, California's Flannery Beef, as well as wagyu beef imported from Japan and Australia.
The restaurant serves much more than the classic steakhouse fare, including a seven-course tasting menu that combines Japanese-influenced dishes, pasta, and steak into an elevated dining experience. Of course, you can easily stick to the classic steak offerings. The ultimate splurge would be to get the Kobe beef, priced at $225 for a 3-ounce cut, but there's no need to spend that much for a great dinner here. The star on Alexander's Steakhouse's menu is the 28-day dry aged beef which is available in different cuts.
alexanderssteakhouse.com/pasadena/
111 N Los Robles Ave, Pasadena, CA 91101
13. The Arthur J
The Arthur J is part of chef David LeFevre's mini Manhattan Beach empire, where he runs two other restaurants. This steakhouse sources beef from some of the best ranches around the country, as well as Japanese A5 wagyu beef from Kagoshima prefecture. For the indecisive, the restaurant offers a steak sampler that allows guests to taste 4 ounces each of three different cuts of meat. Sauce choices also range from the expected Béarnaise and steak sauce to less expected options like Vietnamese caramel.
The Arthur J is a great place for group celebrations as it also has plenty of non-steak options, from the vegetarian spring pea risotto to Chilean sea bass. Meanwhile, the Parker House rolls served with deviled ham are a crowd-pleaser. The restaurant also offers nightly specials including steak frites on Thursdays and prime rib on Saturdays.
thearthurj.com
903 Manhattan Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
14. M Grill
M Grill is actually a churrascaria, aka a Brazilian steakhouse. In fact, this restaurant is considered one of the best Brazilian steakhouses in the U.S. Like most churrascarias, M Grill is an all-you-can-eat affair. Instead of getting a whole steak, the server brings spits of meat and cuts slices onto your plate whenever you're ready for more, and continues for as long as you can keep eating.
M Grill has a large selection of meats to choose from, including the house special picanha which is dry aged for 45 days. Other options included in the all-you-can-eat dinner are top and bottom sirloins, filet mignon, ribeye, rack of lamb, and more. It also includes access to the salad bar, which has both steakhouse classics like shrimp cocktail and Brazilian specialties like feijoada and fired plantains. There are also premium items available as add-ons including wagyu and tomahawk.
m-grill.com
3832 Wilshire Blvd suite 202, Los Angeles, CA 90010
15. BLVD Steak
BLVD Steak is a much welcomed addition to the Valley's food scene. It's an expansive modern steakhouse with a 7,000 square-foot dining room serving premium cuts of meat. The menu offers various cut options for classic steak, dry aged beef, as well as wagyu beef from Australia and Japan. There's even a bone-in ribeye that's specifically labeled kosher.
In addition to the usual sauces and toppings, there's also the option to order your steak with a blue cheese crust. Plus, side dishes include items like truffle crab gnocchi and chipotle lime corn. BLVD Steak is the place to go big, so you can also add king crab legs or a 16-ounce lobster tail to any steak. Be sure to start with some appetizers like a wagyu meatball with vodka sauce, lobster skewers, or perhaps a whole seafood tower to share.
www.blvdsteak.com
13817 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423
16. MUN Korean Steakhouse
Despite the name, MUN Korean Steakhouse is not your regular steakhouse but actually a Korean barbecue where you grill the meat yourself on the table (check out these tips if you've never been to Korean barbecue before). MUN is not at an all-you-can-eat Korean BBQ, but the meat options are also available as a half-order so customers can try a variety. MUN is higher end than a lot of the other Korean BBQ places in Los Angeles, but it still has a young and hip vibe, offering customers the fun experience of having Korean BBQ over drinks.
There are typical cuts like bulgogi and boneless short rib, but you'll also find other cuts including the chuck tail flap that's great for grilling. Those unsure of what to order should opt for one of the combos which come with different cuts of meat and various traditional Korean side dishes, like japchae (stir fried glass noodles) and stew, plus sushi and more.
munkoreansteakhouse.shop/
3519 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Methodology
Having lived in Los Angeles and written about the restaurants in the city for more than a decade, I've had the opportunity to dine at many steakhouses. I've also consulted with other food lovers and scoured online reviews and online L.A. food forums, like Reddit, for recommendations. I've combined my personal experiences with these sources in order to curate this list of the best steakhouses in the city. The resulting selection spans a large geographic area of Los Angeles as well as a range of budgets and atmospheres.