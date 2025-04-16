16 Best Steakhouses In Los Angeles

Some may think the Los Angeles dining scene is all about celebrity diets and plant-based eating, but many Angelenos enjoy meat. For true meat lovers, there's nothing like a dinner out at a good steakhouse. After all, there are legitimate reasons why steak at the restaurant tastes better than at home, and why you can't get the same flavor cooking it yourself.

Los Angeles is actually home to many great steakhouses, from the glamorous to the neighborhood favorites. There are well-known chains, steakhouses headed by celebrity chefs, and family-run establishment that all have their own charms and most importantly, some great tasting steak. As a food writer who's been covering the LA food scene for more than a decade, I've had the opportunity to dine at numerous steakhouses. I have combined my experience with inputs from other food lovers, online reviews, and more to curate this list of the best steakhouses in Los Angeles. In the case that I have mentioned the prices of certain offerings, these are accurate as of April 2025.