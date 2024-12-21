The Ingredient Fad That Martha Stewart Loves To Hate

Martha Stewart is nothing short of a domestic goddess. The entrepreneur, cookbook author, and homemaking sage has made an empire of guiding her followers through the art of making a good, and delicious life. So when she gives her opinion, we tend to listen. And there is one trendy food product that Stewart has some particularly thorny feelings towards: truffle oil. Simply put, truffle oil is a flavored oil meant to mimic the taste of truffle , which are incredibly rare and expensive. For many diners, and cooks, truffle oil is a more cost efficient way of replicating the unique taste of the rarified fungi in dishes such as pasta, or even popcorn. However, Martha Stewart, for her part, does not care for the ingredient, and for good reason.

Stewart explained her aversion to truffle oil on an episode of TODAY. During her appearance, she was asked about the one ingredient she avoids in the kitchen, and Stewart was eager in her answer. "Oh, I would never use truffle oil, oh never," Stewart retorted. Her reasoning? It's simple, according to Stewart, truffle oil is "...synthetic, it's fake, it's horrible. It's clings to your tastebuds, it's a hideous thing. Forget truffle oil." Now, Stewart isn't alone in her dislike of the ingredient. Gordon Ramsay is not shy about hatred for the ingredient, and Anthony Bourdain once compared it to a synthetic lubricant. Ouch. But what, exactly, makes truffle oil so reviled, while truffles themselves are so beloved? Well, it probably starts with the fact that truffle oil actually has very little to do with actual truffles.