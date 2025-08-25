What The World's Most Expensive Fish And Chips Dish Looks Like

There's something amusing about expensive foods. They're often marked by unusual ingredients or preparations, leaving the average consumer to wonder who can afford a dish that costs more than their monthly grocery budget. Whether it's the world's most expensive burger or the world's most expensive taco, the fascination with pricey and indulgent foods has a definite hold on us.

Expensive foods come in all shapes and sizes, and from many different cuisines. Across the pond, you can find the world's most expensive fish and chips in a Glasgow restaurant known as Enzo's. Priced at £79.99, which is about $108, this extravagant version of Britain's defining street food features 24-karat edible gold leaf layered delicately over two battered jumbo fish filets, one golden sausage, and an assortment of golden fries with pickled onions and lemons.

The inclusion of edible gold is the driving factor behind the price. Even though edible gold is tasteless, the inclusion of this unusual and expensive ingredient is enough to pique public interest. Some internet foodies have made their way to Enzo's to try the golden fish and chips, documenting their adventures on TikTok. While the gold flakes don't contribute much to the dish beyond appearances, people seem to enjoy the actual fish and chips themselves.