Is Trader Joe's Or Costco A Better Place For Charcuterie Board Shopping?

Whether their monumental surge in popularity is due solely to the girl dinner trend or (fittingly) has a smorgasbord of origins, charcuterie boards have made their mark on the world, and they don't seem to be going away any time soon. If you're looking to hop on the trend, we're with you all the way — but there are a few things you're going to want to consider before you host a wine-and-cheese night for 5 or 50 of your closest friends. Specifically, where should you purchase your charcuterie ingredients?

There are dozens of options, especially when you take into account the local bakeries or delis that probably far outdo any chain, but today we're going to focus on two of the big ones: Trader Joe's and Costco. Featuring cured meats, cheeses, jams, dips, nuts, fruits, and breads, both stores offer a wide selection of items at very reasonable prices. There are a lot of things you could point to as the reason that one beats out the other as the ultimate charcuterie board prep destination. But really, it comes down to the situation. If you're making a small charcuterie board for yourself, a date night, or a small get together with a few friends, Trader Joe's is the way to go for their smaller portions, low prices, and unique, conversation-starting items. But if you're hosting a crowd of hopefully non-dairy-sensitive buddies, take a trip to Costco.