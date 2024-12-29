Is Trader Joe's Or Costco A Better Place For Charcuterie Board Shopping?
Whether their monumental surge in popularity is due solely to the girl dinner trend or (fittingly) has a smorgasbord of origins, charcuterie boards have made their mark on the world, and they don't seem to be going away any time soon. If you're looking to hop on the trend, we're with you all the way — but there are a few things you're going to want to consider before you host a wine-and-cheese night for 5 or 50 of your closest friends. Specifically, where should you purchase your charcuterie ingredients?
There are dozens of options, especially when you take into account the local bakeries or delis that probably far outdo any chain, but today we're going to focus on two of the big ones: Trader Joe's and Costco. Featuring cured meats, cheeses, jams, dips, nuts, fruits, and breads, both stores offer a wide selection of items at very reasonable prices. There are a lot of things you could point to as the reason that one beats out the other as the ultimate charcuterie board prep destination. But really, it comes down to the situation. If you're making a small charcuterie board for yourself, a date night, or a small get together with a few friends, Trader Joe's is the way to go for their smaller portions, low prices, and unique, conversation-starting items. But if you're hosting a crowd of hopefully non-dairy-sensitive buddies, take a trip to Costco.
Building a charcuterie board at Trader Joe's
There's sort of three pillars of necessity when it comes to making a good charcuterie board: Crackers, meat, and cheese. Beyond that, adding some sweet complements like fruit, honey, or fig jam can help round out your board. So, let's begin with the basics. Trader Joe's truly has an extensive cracker selection, from their Garlic Naan Crackers for $3.49 a box, to their highly lauded Fig & Olive Crisps for $3.99 a box, to a four-cracker assortment box for a little bit of variety.
Meat-wise, TJ's isn't the best. They have the basics (rolls of salami, sliced prosciutto, or crumbled soyrizo for a vegetarian option), but since it's largely from outside producers rather than the in-house brand that makes their products special, the meat selection won't stand out much.
Cheese, on the other hand? They've got you covered. From their award-winning Unexpected Cheddar ($3.99) — which, by the way, there's also a spread version of — to their French Brie or Spanish Manchego, they have a fully stocked cheese section with both small or large sizes, depending on your budget and supply needs. And on the side of unique sweet and savory accoutrements, we'd have to say they're winning. Try adding in their Pink Lady Apple Chips or their Truffle Marcona Almonds to your next board. People are sure to remember your platter, and with small serving sizes, you won't have too many leftovers to find something to do with. Pro tip? If you pick this unique chain for your charcuterie stop, Monday or Tuesday is the best day to shop at Trader Joe's.
Building a charcuterie board at Costco
So, you're looking for quantity at an affordable price. Thankfully, Costco can give you that without sacrificing on quality. Your best bet by far if you're looking to feed a large crowd — DIY wedding reception charcuterie board, anyone? — Costco has the variety, the consistency, and the big serving sizes you need to throw a perfectly whimsical shindig.
When it comes to crackers, fans recommend slicing and toasting the baguettes (two for $6) and adding mixed nuts for extra crunch. They also sell a cracker variety pack, with 13 stacks for around $15. Similarly, they sell a variety pack of cheese with 32 slices each of cheddar, Havarti, Gouda, and Jarlsberg, or you can purchase the Kirkland Signature Cheese Flight ($24.99 for 1.8 pounds) for a slightly fancier line-up. For meat, they again offer a charcuterie sampler with salami, prosciutto, coppa, and more, or you can browse their deli for individual picks. As the grand finale, Costco is a great place to purchase produce, be it dried apricots, fresh grapes, or miniature cucumbers for your board. With famously good pricing and, once again, extensive options, Costco is the best bet for a pleasing charcuterie spread that can also properly feed a crowd.