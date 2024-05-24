What You Need To Know Before Your First Trip To Aldi

Another way Aldi saves the company, therefore, the customers money is by forgoing cart corrals or extra staff for cart collection. Instead, Aldi Aldi requires a quarter to unlock carts, which isn't particularly uncommon for European grocers. But don't worry, you'll get it back as long as you put the cart back. In fact, that's the whole goal of the quarter system: To get customers to return their carts back to the same place.

All the carts are kept near the store entrance and are chained together. To unlock a cart, simply put a quarter in the slot. Then go about your shopping as normal, get through checkout, and bring your items to your car. Instead of bringing your cart to a corral in the middle of the parking lot, you'll bring it back to where you got it. Once you chain the cart back up, the quarter will pop out.

Some people have come up with "hacks" to get around the quarter requirement, like using their keys to trigger the lock mechanism or even a special tool for these kinds of carts. The only problem with this is you aren't always guaranteed to have the same cart after checkout, as we'll explain later. Instead, if you're short a quarter, you can always try asking an employee to borrow one.

