34 Best Store-Bought Pumpkin Spice Products Of 2025

When mornings nip at your nose and evenings creep in early, pumpkin lovers know it's time to come out and play. The calendar insists fall doesn't officially arrive until September 22, but let's be honest: autumn begins the moment Starbucks drops its Pumpkin Spice menu in late August. The Seattle coffee giant may not have invented pumpkin spice (it's actually been around for more than 90 years), but it certainly turned it into a cultural phenomenon, painting everything from cereal and coffee creamer to even cottage cheese, a festive shade of orange.

Each year, the pumpkin spice craze grows a little wilder, with grocery store shelves groaning under the weight of new contenders. But with so many options, how do you know which ones actually taste like cozy fall in a cup and which are just crimes against cinnamon and nutmeg?

That's where I come in. As a self-proclaimed pumpkin queen and food writer with zero fear of the abundance of autumn flavors, I've braved the good, the bad, and the "why does this exist?" to bring you the ultimate guide to 2025's best pumpkin spice products. Consider this your cheat sheet to a season well spent — no palate required but mine.