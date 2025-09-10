34 Best Store-Bought Pumpkin Spice Products Of 2025
When mornings nip at your nose and evenings creep in early, pumpkin lovers know it's time to come out and play. The calendar insists fall doesn't officially arrive until September 22, but let's be honest: autumn begins the moment Starbucks drops its Pumpkin Spice menu in late August. The Seattle coffee giant may not have invented pumpkin spice (it's actually been around for more than 90 years), but it certainly turned it into a cultural phenomenon, painting everything from cereal and coffee creamer to even cottage cheese, a festive shade of orange.
Each year, the pumpkin spice craze grows a little wilder, with grocery store shelves groaning under the weight of new contenders. But with so many options, how do you know which ones actually taste like cozy fall in a cup and which are just crimes against cinnamon and nutmeg?
That's where I come in. As a self-proclaimed pumpkin queen and food writer with zero fear of the abundance of autumn flavors, I've braved the good, the bad, and the "why does this exist?" to bring you the ultimate guide to 2025's best pumpkin spice products. Consider this your cheat sheet to a season well spent — no palate required but mine.
1. Orgain Pumpkin Spice Protein Powder
If you're looking to kick your PSL's macro count up a notch, Orgain Pumpkin Spice Protein Powder does the trick and then some. Boasting 21 grams of plant-based protein per scoop and less than 1 gram of sugar, this powder punches up the flavor in your morning coffee or smoothie without going overboard on sweetness. In fact, I was pleasantly surprised that both the pumpkin flavor and the all-important warming spices came through when simply mixed with almond milk.
2. Califia Farms Organic Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer
Califia Farms Organic Pumpkin Spice Almond Creamer nails the sweet-spice balance without drowning your morning brew in sugar. Its velvety texture swirls seamlessly into coffee (no clumps, no grit), and the organic ingredients keep it clean and dairy-free. Subtle cinnamon and nutmeg warmth elevate (not overpower) your cup, making it a daily indulgence rather than a novelty. In 2025's crowded pumpkin patch, this creamer's cozy sophistication stands out.
3. Puff Cookies Cookie Dough Pumpkin Spice
Not all break-and-bake cookies are created equal, and Puff Cookies Cookie Dough Pumpkin Spice easily rise above the crowd. As their name suggests, these dough bites puff up into fluffy, almost cakey cookies with a spice-forward flavor and pleasant chew that reminded me of really good gingerbread. A slight pumpkin undertone (not to mention an adorable pumpkin shape) adds just the right dose of autumnal whimsy. Find these seasonal gems at Target, BJ's, and Albertson's.
4. KIND Thins Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Bars
KIND Thins Chocolate Pumpkin Spice Bars bring fall flavor on the go — no latte required. Toasted nuts, rich chocolate drizzle, and just-right pumpkin spice made each bite taste like an autumn afternoon without the sugar crash. The spice enhances rather than overwhelms, and the chewy-crunchy texture keeps things satisfying. In a pumpkin-spice free-for-all, this bar wins for being both portable and genuinely delicious. It's snackable proof that cozy can be convenient.
5. Ellenos Pumpkin Pie Yogurt
Imagine indulging in a single-serving pumpkin pie cheesecake without having to do any work. That's essentially what you get with the super-rich, creamy, and oh, so cozy Ellenos Pumpkin Pie Yogurt. The pumpkin cookie crumble mix-ins and a smooth layer of lightly spiced brown sugar pumpkin purée elevate this treat from snack to dessert without trying too hard. It's just simple ingredients done right. Find this autumnal indulgence at Whole Foods and Target.
6. Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer
Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer tastes like your favorite doughnut rolled straight into your coffee cup. I found it to be more pumpkin-forward than spice-heavy, delivering rich, bakery-fresh flavor with a creamy finish that felt indulgent without going overboard. PSL fans will love its nostalgic sweetness — think less "cinnamon bomb," more "fresh pumpkin glaze." In this year's pumpkin lineup, Dunkin's entry stands out as a playful, doughnut-inspired way to make any morning feel like fall.
7. International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Iced Coffee
Looking to save on your PSL obsession, International Delight's got you covered. New for 2025, the brand's Pumpkin Pie Spice Iced Coffee comes premixed in a half-gallon-sized carton for a sweet, creamy, and ready-to-drink indulgence any time of day. Widely available at Kroger, Walmart, and Amazon for $4.99, each serving costs a fraction of what you'd spend on a daily Starbucks run. Call it a delicious win-win.
8. International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamer
International Delight Pumpkin Pie Spice Creamer delivers a dessert-in-your-cup experience, blending sweet pumpkin with cinnamon and nutmeg for a flavor that's pure holiday pie. Creamy and nostalgic, this spice-forward creamer turns your coffee into a cozy treat without punching you in the throat with seasonal flair. Found at Target, Walmart, and most major supermarkets for about $4.59, it's an easy, affordable way to make every morning taste like a slice of autumn.
9. The Laughing Cow Pumpkin Spice Wedges
Okay, hear me out: When you're craving something cozy yet savory, The Laughing Cow's Pumpkin Spice Wedges actually hit the mark with surprising accuracy. New for 2025, these autumn-coded cheese wedges act like a less-sweet single serving of cream cheese, great for spreading on crackers, bagels, or apple slices — the perfect way to spice up your fall snack routine. Grab it now through November at Kroger, Albertsons, Publix, and Meijer.
10. Good Culture Organic Pumpkin & Spice Cottage Cheese
When protein goals and pumpkin spice are both top of mind, Good Culture Organic Pumpkin & Spice Cottage Cheese might just hit the spot. While the tangy, spicy combo isn't for everyone, those who crave the warm, earthy notes of fall's favorite flavor will enjoy the balance this snack brings to the table. Use it to add a protein punch to pumpkin pancakes or muffins without sacrificing coziness. Stock up at Whole Foods while you can.
11. Simple Mills Pumpkin Muffin & Bread Mix
Simple Mills Pumpkin Muffin & Bread Mix makes fall baking effortless — just stir, bake, and bask in pumpkin-scented glory. Naturally gluten-free, this almond flour-based mix delivers a balanced pumpkin-and-spice flavor that's cozy without being cloying. Even better? They're endlessly customizable. Kick it up a notch by swapping in pumpkin purée or pumpkin butter for the oil, or add chocolate chips or toasted pecans for a personalized twist.
12. IQBAR Pumpkin Spice
With a firm, chewy texture and a nicely balanced blend of cinnamon, nutmeg, and subtle pumpkin, the IQBAR Pumpkin Spice bars satisfies spice cravings without the excessive sugar. In addition to packing in 12 grams of protein, this pint-sized pumpkin bar is also gluten-free and vegan, making fall-flavored snacktime a cinch for those with dietary restrictions. Available at Sprouts starting September 13.
13. Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams
I couldn't wrap my brain around this one at first. When I see little orange fish crackers, I automatically think of cheese. But these little pumpkin spice-dusted grahams were a delightful surprise — think bite-sized cinnamon graham crackers (fish-shaped, of course) with a hint of pumpkin and just the right amount of sweetness. Crunchy and craveable, it's everything you want in an autumn snack. Find Goldfish Dunkin' Pumpkin Spice Grahams at Amazon, Target, Walmart, and other major retailers.
14. Bones Coffee Company Frosted Pumpkin Roll
When it comes to caffeinated fall sips, some prefer their coffee beans to do the heavy lifting. Enter Bones Coffee Company Frosted Pumpkin Roll coffee. Rather than rely on cream and artificial sweeteners, this small batch blend is roasted with cinnamon and pumpkin spices to a toasty medium to bring comfort to your cup. Somehow, through culinary witchcraft, these caffeine geniuses swirl in a touch of sweetness to mimic that creamy frosting center in a gooey pumpkin roll.
15. Dogfish Head Punkin Ale
The perfect companion to a crisp fall bonfire night, Dogfish Head Punkin Ale warms you from the inside out with its rich, inviting flavor. This brown ale is one of fall's best pumpkin beers: beautifully balanced, offering gentle hops alongside cozy autumn spices without ever feeling too heavy or bitter. While it doesn't hit you over the head with pumpkin, the seasonal flavors are unmistakable. Smooth, approachable, and easy to enjoy, it's a reliably crowd-pleasing choice for chilly evenings.
16. Tea Forte Pumpkin Spice Black Loose Tea
Need a break from coffee? Tea Forte's Pumpkin Spice brew delivers all your favorite warming flavors in one fragrant, steaming cup. From the jump, this tea smells incredible — almost like mulled wine or apple cider simmering on the stove. The spice-forward blend instantly delivers a dose of comfort that's delicious on its own or swirled with a drop of pumpkin spice creamer for an extra punch of fall flavor.
17. Angie's Boomchickapop Pumpkin Spice Drizzled Kettle Corn
Your fall movie nights are about to get a whole lot sweeter. Known for its clean labels and big flavors, Angie's Boomchickapop puts a seasonal spin on popcorn by adding a sprinkling of warming spices to its classic kettle corn and finishing the whole thing off with a drizzle of cream cheese glaze for good measure. Salty and sweet with a touch of spice, it hit all the high notes for this pumpkin spice girlie.
18. Pepperidge Farm Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies
A refined treat for autumn cravings, Pepperidge Farm Milano Pumpkin Spice Cookies wrap buttery, crisp cookies around a silky layer of chocolate kissed with cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. I loved how the texture stayed light and delicate, making them perfect for pairing with coffee or tea. Pumpkin spice fans will love how the warm spices complement the classic Milano flavor, offering a subtle, elegant twist that feels more fall upgrade than sugar bomb. Find them at Target or Kroger and on Amazon.
19. Swiss Miss Pumpkin Spice Hot Cocoa
When the weather starts to cool, you can't go wrong with a cup of hot cocoa. Swiss Miss answered the call of the pumpkin spice craze with its own twist on a classic. While this cocoa doesn't beat you over the head with pumpkin flavor, it does have a warming flavor reminiscent of Mexican hot chocolate, thanks to the addition of spices like cinnamon and ginger. Consider this cocoa in its fall era.
20. Catalina Crunch Pumpkin Spice Protein Cereal
Arguably one of the best protein cereals on the market, Catalina Crunch throws its hat into the pumpkin ring with its own limited-time offering. Catalina Crunch takes its classic cinnamon cereal and somehow packs a punch of pumpkin into each tiny square. Unlike so many products, this one delivers on both the pumpkin and the spice, adding a fall-flavored twist to a breakfast staple.
21. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer
It wouldn't be a list of the year's best pumpkin spice products without Starbucks. The brand channels full autumn spirit with its Pumpkin Spice Latte Creamer (also available dairy-free), bringing that iconic coffeehouse flavor straight to your kitchen. Smooth and creamy with notes of sweet pumpkin, cinnamon, and nutmeg, it transforms any cup of coffee into a cozy PSL experience. Perfect for mornings at home when you want the Starbucks magic without leaving the house.
22. Dolly Parton's Pumpkin Spice Cookie Mix
If anyone knows how to whip up a batch of Southern comfort, it's Ms. Dolly Parton. Her partnership with Duncan Hines has produced some truly delicious offerings, and the pumpkin spice cookie mix is no exception. Surprisingly for a boxed mix, these cookies actually taste like pumpkin more than sugar and spice. If you like your cookies chewy, I'd suggest making the extra-large version (follow the directions on the box) for a truly homemade-tasting treat. Pick up a box at Walmart, Kroger, or other major retailers.
23. Tate's Bake Shop Pumpkin Spice Cookies
Known for its super-crispy cookies, Southampton-based Tate's Bake Shop puts a pumpkin-spice spin on its signature treat. As expected, the cookies are crispy and sweet, packed with white chocolate chips and a slow build-up of warming spices in the back of your throat. The pumpkin flavor is super subtle, making these ideal for those who are bigger fans of gingerbread or snickerdoodles than pumpkin-forward treats. That thin, crisp texture also makes them endlessly snackable.
24. Premier Protein Pumpkin Spice Shake
Premier Protein is already a favorite grab-and-go option for those trying to hit their daily macros, and now you can spice up your routine with the brand's latest seasonal offering. Creamy and smooth with just the right touch of spice, this shake tastes like fall with a pumpkin eggnog-like flavor that feels truly indulgent — except that it also serves up a whopping 30 grams of protein in each serving.
25. Little Debbie Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Creme Pies
Pumpkin spice lovers, pay attention. Little Debbie Pumpkin Spice Oatmeal Creme Pies are the real deal. The chewy oatmeal cookies are laced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove, giving off pure autumn vibes. Then there's the fluffy creme filling, which balances the spice with just the right amount of sweetness. They're nostalgic, cozy, and honestly so snackable I had to stop myself from downing the box. For an easy dessert hack, stack layers of Little Debbie creme pies with frosting and thank me later.
26. Little Debbie Pumpkin Delights
I tried Little Debbie's Pumpkin Delights for the first time this season, and they're basically fall wrapped up in a cookie. The soft, spiced cookie exterior is shaped like a jack-o'-lantern — cute enough to make me smile before I even took a bite. Inside is a gooey pumpkin filling that tastes like pie straight from Grandma's kitchen, warm with cinnamon and nutmeg. They're festive, comforting, and just sweet enough to keep me reaching for another.
27. Little Debbie Pumpkin Spice Rolls
While Little Debbie Pumpkin Spice Rolls don't scream pumpkin the way some of the brand's other fall treats do, they're still a guilty pleasure. The cake is soft and swirled with a super-sweet creme filling that reminds me more of pumpkin pie frosting than actual pumpkin. They're definitely on the indulgent side (one roll is plenty), but sometimes that's all you really need. These gems tend to sell out fast, so if you spy them at a major grocery store near you, go ahead and snag a few boxes.
28. Sunbelt Bakery Pumpkin Spice Chewy Granola Bars
Sunbelt Bakery's Pumpkin Spice Chewy Granola Bars are like a lighter, everyday way to get your pumpkin fix. The bars are soft and chewy with oats as the star, but the pumpkin spice flavor runs through every bite. They're not over-the-top sweet and actually feel snackable any time of day. For pumpkin lovers who want cozy fall flavor without the sugar crash, these hit the spot.
29. Brekki Pumpkin Spice Ready-to-Eat Oats
Brekki's Pumpkin Spice Ready-to-Eat Oats bring a cozy fall twist to a breakfast staple. These pre-made packs help you avoid overnight oat mistakes, resulting in an always creamy texture with just the right amount of chew from the whole grains and a pumpkin spice flavor that leans more subtle than sugary. Notes of cinnamon and nutmeg come through without overpowering, making it feel balanced and satisfying. It's hearty enough to keep you full, but still has that seasonal flair.
30. Cedar's Organic Pumpkin Hommus
Not all pumpkin products have to lean into dessert territory, and Cedar's Organic Pumpkin Hommus proves it. This creamy, savory spread is spiced with cinnamon and packed with gourd-forward flavor, giving it a distinctly autumn twist without the sugar overload. It's deliciously versatile — equally at home on a fall tailgate table, paired with a steaming bowl of chili, or as the star of your next girl dinner. Bonus: it's tahini-free, making it allergen-friendly and perfect for parties.
31. Sam Adams Jack-O Pumpkin Ale
Sam Adams Jack-O Pumpkin Ale is a quintessential fall sipper that nails the balance between sweet and spice. Poured a rich amber-orange, it greets the nose with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of toasted pumpkin. On the palate, the malt-forward base provides a smooth, slightly caramel sweetness, while the seasonal spices linger without overwhelming. It's the perfect pairing for a chilly bonfire night or for simply adding a bit of pumpkin flair to the season's first pot of chili.
32. Clio Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt Bars
When the weather isn't quite cool enough for a steaming PSL, Clio's Pumpkin Spice Greek Yogurt Bars easily satisfy the seasonal craving. Best enjoyed straight out of the freezer (in my opinion), these creamy bite-sized treats are like a better-for-you ice cream bar: creamy pumpkin spice yogurt wrapped in a wafer-thin layer of fruity dark chocolate. Even cold, the pumpkin and spice flavors come through, though the chocolate is definitely the dominant flavor — and that's not a bad thing. Available at Whole Foods or Kroger.
33. Elysian Punkuccino Coffee Pumpkin Ale
Pumpkin spice lattes are all well and good, but what if you could combine that cup of comfort with a rich and intense beer? Say hello to Elysian Punkaccino Coffee Pumpkin Ale. Pouring a deep amber with a creamy head, it opens with warm notes of cinnamon, nutmeg, and just a whisper of espresso. The malted sweetness balances the spice perfectly, while the subtle coffee undertones give it that latte-like kick without overpowering the pumpkin flavor.
34. Pumpkin Spice Cheerios
Pumpkin Spice Cheerios are the easiest way to welcome fall without skipping breakfast — or dessert. The classic oat-based cereal gets a cozy seasonal makeover with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a hint of clove, giving every bite a warm, spiced flavor that isn't too sweet. I love that they stay crunchy in milk, but honestly, I'm just as happy sneaking a handful straight from the box. For pumpkin spice fans, these are pure autumn happiness.
Methodology
Every item on this list has been tried, tested, and fully PSL-lover approved. We judged products on three key factors: Flavor (is the spice balanced or overpowering?), texture (does pumpkin spice keep it smooth or turn it gritty?), and practicality (would you actually use and/or eat it, or is it just a seasonal stunt?). Only the true autumn all-stars made the cut.