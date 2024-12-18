The Simple Trick For Making Store-Bought Pumpkin Pie Seem Homemade

There's nothing wrong with store-bought pumpkin pie. Whether you're busy cooking the main course or are simply short on time, buying instead of baking your holiday dessert is a great idea. However, sometimes store-bought pie can be a bit dull. Luckily, there's a super easy pro tip for upgrading your dessert and fooling your guests into thinking it's homemade: add a delicious homemade creamy topping.

You might not be able to change the flavor of the ready-made pumpkin pie itself, but, as Saura Kline, pastry chef at Local Jones (@localjones on Instagram) in Denver, Colorado, tells Chowhound exclusively, "The best compliment to a pumpkin pie is homemade whipped cream." Homemade whipped cream is fresher, thicker, and creamier than the store-bought version. Besides being extra creamy and sweet, it's also super easy to make, requiring only three ingredients. "It has to be heavy whipping cream, whipped with some powdered sugar, and bonus points for fresh vanilla beans," Kline says.

It's crucial to use heavy whipping cream or heavy cream to make your homemade whipped topping because of its high fat percentage (around 35%). The high amount of fat helps the cream hold its shape and adds rich flavor. Powdered sugar (also commonly referred to as confectioner's sugar) is ideal for making smooth whipped cream since it blends seamlessly, whereas regular sugar can add a gritty texture to the topping. Using real vanilla beans will also add a fresh, luxurious taste your guests will love. Follow a few simple tips if you're new to using vanilla beans in your homemade whipped cream.