The Simple Trick For Making Store-Bought Pumpkin Pie Seem Homemade
There's nothing wrong with store-bought pumpkin pie. Whether you're busy cooking the main course or are simply short on time, buying instead of baking your holiday dessert is a great idea. However, sometimes store-bought pie can be a bit dull. Luckily, there's a super easy pro tip for upgrading your dessert and fooling your guests into thinking it's homemade: add a delicious homemade creamy topping.
You might not be able to change the flavor of the ready-made pumpkin pie itself, but, as Saura Kline, pastry chef at Local Jones (@localjones on Instagram) in Denver, Colorado, tells Chowhound exclusively, "The best compliment to a pumpkin pie is homemade whipped cream." Homemade whipped cream is fresher, thicker, and creamier than the store-bought version. Besides being extra creamy and sweet, it's also super easy to make, requiring only three ingredients. "It has to be heavy whipping cream, whipped with some powdered sugar, and bonus points for fresh vanilla beans," Kline says.
It's crucial to use heavy whipping cream or heavy cream to make your homemade whipped topping because of its high fat percentage (around 35%). The high amount of fat helps the cream hold its shape and adds rich flavor. Powdered sugar (also commonly referred to as confectioner's sugar) is ideal for making smooth whipped cream since it blends seamlessly, whereas regular sugar can add a gritty texture to the topping. Using real vanilla beans will also add a fresh, luxurious taste your guests will love. Follow a few simple tips if you're new to using vanilla beans in your homemade whipped cream.
How to use fresh vanilla beans for whipped cream
As pastry chef Saura Kline suggests, to make your pumpkin pie extra special, consider using real vanilla beans, such as Vanilla Bean Kings' Madagascar Vanilla Beans. These stick-like dark brown pods that contain tiny black seeds have a stronger flavor and aroma than vanilla extract and will add a fresher taste to your whipped cream. The tiny black specks are often visible in products made with real vanilla beans, such as ice cream, and will also boost the appearance of your creamy topping.
When you're ready to make whipped cream to elevate your store-bought pumpkin pie, make a long slit along the vanilla bean pod and scrape out the seeds. Bear in mind that one vanilla bean is approximately equal to 3 teaspoons of vanilla extract. For a typical batch of the whipped topping, one vanilla bean should suffice. Avoid opening the vanilla bean until you are ready to use it to retain the freshness and flavor of the seeds. Add them to your heavy whipping cream and powdered sugar, then blend the ingredients using an electric hand or stand mixer, such as the Hamilton Beach Classic Stand and Hand Mixer, which gives you both options.
Besides whipped cream, there are other simple ways to upgrade your store-bought pie to make it extra tasty. For instance, consider adding a layer of caramel to your pumpkin pie for extra richness and flavor. You can also elevate grocery store pumpkin pie with meringue for a fluffy, eye-catching look.