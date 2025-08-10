The Valid Reason Some Shoppers Avoid Aldi

Nobody's saying Aldi isn't great. With more than 12,000 stores across the world and millions of daily shoppers, it kind of has to be. Now, if you've never paid a visit to an Aldi grocery store (maybe because it hasn't made its way to your country yet), here's what you need to know before your first trip. But the essential thing is, this global supermarket giant is convenient, offers some high-quality products, and is a friend to your wallet. As a matter of fact, data shows it can save you about 25% compared to what you'd spend elsewhere.

With that in mind, Aldi isn't everyone's go-to store. As it turns out, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index, the majority of U.S. citizens would rather do their grocery shopping at Publix, Trader Joe's, or Wegmans instead, with Aldi coming in at seventh place on the list. While there are several reasons people avoid shopping at Aldi, there's one issue that particularly stands out — and that's the limited supply of options on the shelves.

Aldi stores are typically smaller than most supermarkets and each store displays its goods in their shipping boxes. This method significantly reduces the space available for more products. Additionally, the chain doesn't sell many popular name brands. While other supermarkets might stock up to 10 different options for something as simple as ketchup, Aldi offers just two ketchup varieties, both under its private-label lines, Burman's and Simply Nature. Yet another reason for their limited selection is that the store buys its products directly from the producers, instead of relying on traditional intermediaries.