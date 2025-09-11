10 Fall Breakfast Ideas We Can't Wait To Try

As the air turns crisp and the days get shorter, many of us turn to the kitchen for warmth and comfort. While cooking something tasty for any meal can be satisfying, making something healthy and delicious for breakfast or brunch has a certain added appeal when you are looking for ways to kickstart a brisk autumn day.

Sure, you could stick with the basics and scramble some eggs or pop a bagel into the toaster oven, but why not branch out a little and whip up something more elaborate? We here at Chowhound think breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so we scrounged up some of our favorite go-to fall breakfast ideas to share with you.

From a classic, buttery eggs Benedict to fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes, we've got something to appeal to those with appetites big and small. We hope you are as excited to try these fall breakfast recipes as we are.