10 Fall Breakfast Ideas We Can't Wait To Try
As the air turns crisp and the days get shorter, many of us turn to the kitchen for warmth and comfort. While cooking something tasty for any meal can be satisfying, making something healthy and delicious for breakfast or brunch has a certain added appeal when you are looking for ways to kickstart a brisk autumn day.
Sure, you could stick with the basics and scramble some eggs or pop a bagel into the toaster oven, but why not branch out a little and whip up something more elaborate? We here at Chowhound think breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so we scrounged up some of our favorite go-to fall breakfast ideas to share with you.
From a classic, buttery eggs Benedict to fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes, we've got something to appeal to those with appetites big and small. We hope you are as excited to try these fall breakfast recipes as we are.
1. 3-Ingredient Egg Bites
If you want to make a hearty breakfast but need something portable, this recipe is for you. Many of us are tempted to stop by the nearest Starbucks to grab a cup of coffee and an order of egg bites to scarf down in the car. As we all know, this habit can quickly become cost-prohibitive.
What is great about this recipe is how quickly it comes together and how customizable it is. The addition of cottage cheese amps up the protein content of these egg bites, and you can incorporate whatever ingredients you have on hand or are craving to jazz them up.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Egg Bites
2. Classic, Buttery Eggs Benedict
Among the most elegant and gourmet breakfasts out there is a classic eggs Benedict. While most people wait to eat this dish when dining out at a fancy restaurant, it is a recipe that can be made at home with a little practice and the highest-quality, fresh eggs.
Perhaps the hardest component to execute in this recipe is the hollandaise sauce, which requires a little patience and a lot of elbow grease to prepare. If you are intimidated by the prospect of making this using a double boiler, try this no-fail blender method for making a foolproof hollandaise sauce.
Recipe: Classic, Buttery Eggs Benedict
3. Sweet and Savory Crispy Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles
If Southern comfort is what you are craving, this recipe fits the bill. This chicken and waffles recipe is one that will require a little more preparation than others, but it is well worth the effort. What sets it apart is that each component is layered with seasonings. It also incorporates egg whites into the waffle batter, giving it an impossibly light and fluffy texture.
If you happen to be out of buttermilk for the chicken marinade, fear not. It is easy to make homemade buttermilk with just a couple of everyday ingredients.
Recipe: Sweet and Savory Crispy Buttermilk Chicken and Waffles
4. Fluffy Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
These delectable pancakes harness the superpowers of both whipped egg whites and buttermilk to produce the airiest, most delicate pancakes you have ever tasted. Ricotta cheese lends a distinctive tang that beautifully pairs with the macerated berries.
When making these pancakes, be sure to use whole-milk ricotta rather than reduced-fat or fat-free varieties. These tend to be too watery and will weigh down the pancake batter, preventing it from developing that pillowy texture. You can also substitute cottage cheese to obtain similar results but be sure to drain it to eliminate any excess liquid.
Recipe: Fluffy Lemon Ricotta Pancakes
5. Basic Buttermilk Pancakes
While store-bought pancakes from a box certainly seems convenient, the taste of homemade batter simply cannot be beat. These buttermilk pancakes not only come together quickly, but they also have a tender, delectable, rustic texture and flavor that are endlessly craveable.
You can certainly make these pancakes as is and top them with some butter and pure maple syrup, but you might want to upgrade them with add-ins. Great contenders include fresh blueberries, mashed bananas, chocolate chips, or bacon bits. And don't be afraid to experiment with different toppings. Chocolate syrup, caramel sauce, and even ice cream are sure to level up your breakfast game.
Recipe: Basic Buttermilk Pancakes
6. Apple-Cinnamon Slow Cooker Steel-Cut Oatmeal
The thing we love most about this recipe is that you can set it and forget it and have a delicious, hot breakfast ready when you wake up in the morning. This recipe relies on steel-cut oats, rather than traditional rolled oats. Steel-cut oats tend to have a more al dente texture and a robust, intense flavor that pairs well with bold ingredients.
If you are searching for an alternative to apples, swap them with cubed sweet potatoes, Asian pears, or quince. We also recommend substituting the pecan garnish with crumbled bacon for a sweet and savory twist.
7. Homemade Blueberry Cheesecake Pop-Tarts
We know what you are thinking. Why make Pop-Tarts from-scratch when you can buy them at the store and have them ready in minutes? Because these pastries are simple to prepare and have an infinitely more palatable flavor and texture.
Though you could purchase a prepared pie dough from the grocery store, the homemade version is far flakier and more tender. And, while the recipe calls for blueberries to make the filling, you can always opt for a different type of fruit to make these pastries. Apricots, plums, or pitted cherries would all be great alternatives.
8. Almond Chai Chia Pudding
This recipe could be served as is for a light breakfast or as the culmination of a more elaborate brunch menu. It features the complex flavors of chai tea, which gets its distinctive taste from an assortment of warm spices, such as cinnamon, cardamom, and more. The chia seeds lend both protein and texture to the pudding, helping it to thicken as it sets up in the refrigerator.
Though the recipe as it is designed is made with almond milk, you could easily swap in whole milk or coconut milk for an even more luxurious texture. Additional garnishes might include dried fruit or shredded, toasted coconut.
Recipe: Almond Chai Chia Pudding
9. Cheesy Truffled Grit Cakes
When you think of grits, a traditional low-country shrimp and grits breakfast immediately comes to mind. Though this recipe for cheesy truffled grit cakes is typically served as an appetizer, it can easily be repurposed as the base for a gourmet spin on a classic shrimp and grits.
Simply prepare the recipe as directed and top the cakes with shrimp that has been poached in a Creole or Cajun-spiced sofrito or tomato-based sauce. Garnish with chopped green onions and crumbled bacon for a breakfast or brunch dish that is sure to wow your friends and family.
Recipe: Cheesy Truffled Grit Cakes
10. Matcha Almond Overnight Oats
Overnight oats are quick and easy to prepare, and they guarantee you a hearty and healthy breakfast even if you are pressed for time in the morning. The star ingredient in this particular recipe is the matcha powder. Matcha is a green tea powder that has a vibrant, verdant hue and a savory flavor that pairs beautifully with nutty oats.
Though this recipe is typically garnished with maple almonds and fresh blueberries, feel free to switch these up. The key is to select ingredients that can add texture and sweetness to temper the potential bitterness of the matcha powder.
Recipe: Matcha Almond Overnight Oats