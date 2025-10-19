The Tastiest Way To Use Up Leftover Pumpkin Pie Filling
When the holidays arrive, most home chefs are giddy to prepare signature desserts like berry pavlova, apple crisp, and classic pumpkin pie. Even if you're a self-proclaimed pumpkin-obsessed foodie who prepares more than one pumpkin pie in November, the amount of pumpkin pie filling you use never quite matches the amount you have on hand. Whether you know how to make your own pumpkin purée or use pre-packaged cans of pumpkin pie filling from the supermarket, every home chef almost always has leftovers to spare. That being said, if you're looking for a fun new way to incorporate pumpkin pie filling into more everyday eats, why not use these leftovers to create a range of colorful and nutritious smoothies?
On its own, pumpkin is a solid source of beta-carotene and other important vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C and copper. Additionally, cooked pumpkin has an earthy yet slightly sweet taste. Since pumpkin pie filling is cooked pumpkin that has been sweetened and mixed with a succinct blend of seasonal spices, its creamy texture and delicious flavor give any morning or mid-day smoothie a veritable upgrade. Whether you typically enjoy berry smoothies made with frozen banana slices, milk, and nut butter or green smoothies with added spinach and protein powder, one or two scoops of pumpkin pie filling can give any classic variety a little more texture, plus a surprising dose of sweet, seasonal flavor.
Use pumpkin pie filling to make a tasty assortment of seasonal smoothies
To make the addition of pumpkin pie filling in smoothies more impactful, sprinkle in extra warming spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove. Extra spices give any smoothie blend a definitive, autumn-inspired sip. You can also make leftover pumpkin pie filling the star of the show by blending it with complementary ingredients. Blitz your desired amount of pumpkin pie filling with equally creamy yet versatile ingredients such as frozen banana slices, Greek yogurt, nut butter, and milk.
Since pumpkin pie filling comes pre-sweetened, don't add sweeteners like honey or maple syrup to your recipe until you taste the initial, pre-blended mixture. Frozen banana chunks may provide just enough sweetness. If desired, you can always blend in extra sweetener along with a few nutritious add-ins such as chia seeds, hemp hearts, or flax meal before serving.
While Martha Stewart uses canned pumpkin puree to make fall comfort meals like pumpkin grilled cheese, pumpkin pie filling can be used to make more than frozen morning, midday, or dessert-friendly smoothies. Believe it or not, your go-to milkshakes deserve a pumpkin spice upgrade for fall as well. Better yet, what's easier than combining vanilla ice cream, ice, and pumpkin pie filling? Whether you're partial to smoothies or milkshakes, don't forget to top your icy, seasonal drink of choice with a variety of extras, including homemade whipped cream, a spoonful of Greek yogurt, crushed graham crackers, or homemade caramel sauce.