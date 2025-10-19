The Tastiest Way To Use Up Leftover Pumpkin Pie Filling

When the holidays arrive, most home chefs are giddy to prepare signature desserts like berry pavlova, apple crisp, and classic pumpkin pie. Even if you're a self-proclaimed pumpkin-obsessed foodie who prepares more than one pumpkin pie in November, the amount of pumpkin pie filling you use never quite matches the amount you have on hand. Whether you know how to make your own pumpkin purée or use pre-packaged cans of pumpkin pie filling from the supermarket, every home chef almost always has leftovers to spare. That being said, if you're looking for a fun new way to incorporate pumpkin pie filling into more everyday eats, why not use these leftovers to create a range of colorful and nutritious smoothies?

On its own, pumpkin is a solid source of beta-carotene and other important vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C and copper. Additionally, cooked pumpkin has an earthy yet slightly sweet taste. Since pumpkin pie filling is cooked pumpkin that has been sweetened and mixed with a succinct blend of seasonal spices, its creamy texture and delicious flavor give any morning or mid-day smoothie a veritable upgrade. Whether you typically enjoy berry smoothies made with frozen banana slices, milk, and nut butter or green smoothies with added spinach and protein powder, one or two scoops of pumpkin pie filling can give any classic variety a little more texture, plus a surprising dose of sweet, seasonal flavor.