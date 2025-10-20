The Top 10 Mistakes To Avoid When Making A Pumpkin Roll

Before moving forward with anything else, you need to correctly prep your pan, one that's the right size. Without this first essential prep step, you'll end up tearfully prying off chunk by chunk a cake that refuses to release. Goodbye, pumpkin roll — hello, back-up-plan pumpkin cake trifle.

Using the correct pan will yield a cake with the ideal width, length, and thickness. If you use a pan that's too big, the batter will spread too thinly, will easily over-bake, and will have an excessively large surface area, throwing off the balance between cake and frosting. On the other hand, if you use a pan that's too small, the cake will be too thick and won't be wide enough for rolling. My preferred pan is a 10-by-15-inch sheet pan with raised sides, one of the essential pans every baker should own.

For effective greasing, apply a light and even layer of cooking spray (which you can make from scratch) on the bottom and sides of the pan. This initial application is essential to grease any exposed areas that won't be covered by the liner. The liner should be an appropriately sized sheet of parchment paper, one that covers the entire bottom of the pan with some overhang on the longer sides — this will be helpful in a later step. Finally, apply another even layer of cooking spray on top of the liner. With those three layers (cooking spray/liner/cooking spray), your cake will cleanly release from both the pan and liner.