8 McDonald's Coffee Hacks That Are Worth A Try

McDonald's and coffee were a match made in fast-food business heaven. As the international giant of burgers and fries expanded globally, the McCafé was a later, innovative addition to the McDonald's business structure. Since 1993, when the first McCafé opened in Melbourne, Australia, McDonald's coffee has evolved into a huge profit leader for the company. Today, customers are able to order a coffee from the McCafé all day, every day, and its affordable menu and endless options for customization make it a huge draw for people looking to get their caffeine fix.

Thanks to creative McDonald's customers, new ways to improve upon the standard McCafé menu are being discovered and shared across social media. These coffee hacks and gourmet beverages have exploded in popularity, and enthusiasts continue to try and find new ways to elevate their McDonald's experience. If you're keen to put a unique twist on your next caffeinated drink fix, here are seven McDonald's coffee hacks that are certainly worth a try.