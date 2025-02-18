How Much Caffeine Is In A McDonald's Frappé?

McDonald's foray into the world of coffee has been a successful one, and you can order McCafé coffee all day at most stores which serve it. McDonald's has since expanded into a number of fancier coffee drinks, including their frappé, an iced coffee with whipped cream and caramel or chocolate drizzle. How strong are these frappés? In the United States, McDonald's website states very plainly that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires the company to publish certain nutritional values, but these requirements don't include caffeine levels, and so the company does not list this information on its FAQ pages or its nutrition fact sheets.

If you're looking for hard numbers, this isn't especially helpful. On the other hand, contacting McDonald's customer service directly seems to give some consistent numbers: 75 milligrams (mg) of caffeine in a small frappé, 85mg in a medium, and 130mg in a large. The mocha frappés contain slightly more, perhaps because chocolate itself contains some caffeine. These drinks range from 100mg to 180mg depending on size. However, these all appear to be estimates based on the amount of coffee extract in the drink and may not come from direct caffeine testing.