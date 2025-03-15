14 Hacks For Ordering At McDonald's Everyone Should Know

Although McDonald's hamburgers are not gourmet food, they can really hit the spot when you have a certain craving. Part of the iconic and distinct flavor of a McDonald's burger is in the bun. The fast food giant knows this, and over the years McDonald's has tried different methods of preparing its buns. Today, the company toasts its buns to a beautiful golden brown. While this makes for a delicious, fast-food hamburger, there is another way to try your McDonald's burger the next time you order.

Try mixing up a Filet-O-Fish bun with your regular hamburger order. This idea first appeared on TikTok. The Filet-O-Fish is served on a puffy, pillowy, steamed bun. However, it's the only sandwich on the menu that offers the choice of a steamed bun. We don't know why McDonald's hasn't thought of offering the choice of a steamed bun with hamburgers, although the more choices they add to the menu, the more time-consuming it becomes for employees. However, they do have the capacity to steam buns. The buns go in a steam drawer for 11 seconds, making them soft and steamy.

You can't order this online or through the app, but when you place your order, ask the employee for a steamed bun instead of toasted. You could also ask for the same bun used on the Filet-O-Fish. They should be able to accommodate your order, and you can decide if this makes for a better hamburger.