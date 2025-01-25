How To Easily Make Tapioca Pearls For Boba Tea

To make boba dough, you'll start by making a simple syrup. First, place your scale on the counter and make sure it reads in grams, not ounces. Put the small saucepan on it and press the tare button to zero out the scale (i.e. cancel the weight of the pot and return the scale to zero). Weigh out 50 grams of sugar.

Add 60 grams of water to the pot on the scale, for a total of 110 grams.

Mix the two ingredients together using your rubber spatula. Then, place the pot on the stove, turn the burner to medium, and cook until the ingredients are dissolved.

Monitor the syrup as it comes to a boil. It needs to come to a full boil so the sugar is completely dissolved.

While you're waiting for your syrup to boil, mix 5 grams of cocoa powder and 95 grams of tapioca flour, also using the scale.

Once the syrup is boiling, remove it from the heat and add three spoonfuls of your dry ingredients to boiling simple syrup. This is not an exacting process; it's fine to use a soup spoon for this.

However, it's important to do this part really quickly, immediately after removing the pot from the stove. Tapioca and water mixed together at room temperature will form ooblek, that strange non-Newtonian fluid we all played with as kids (usually made from cornstarch). While non-Newtonian fluids are scientifically very cool — they behave as liquids until you apply force, when they suddenly take on the characteristics of solids — they aren't delicious.

Boiling water helps to ensure that tapioca gelatinizes rather than just mixing with the simple syrup, enabling the starch to absorb water, swell, and become clear. Mix quickly using your rubber spatula (or optional whisk if that feels better).

Return the pot to the stove to continue the gelatinization process. Cook until it coats your spatula thickly.

Remove the pot from the stove and add the rest of the dry ingredients. Mix it all together with a rubber spatula, working quickly, as it will start cooling immediately and will become less workable within minutes. Mix until it becomes a shaggy dough, adding drops of water as necessary to hold it together.

Once everything is mixed together, begin to knead, just as you would a bread dough. This dough is done when it is smooth, pliable, and slightly tacky. If it's sticking to your board or counter too much, add a dusting of tapioca flour.

Place dough in a medium-sized bowl and cover it with a damp towel. If it dries out, it will become unworkable. You can also wrap it in plastic if you're not going to work on this step for a few minutes.